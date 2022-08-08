Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man points gun at driver after crash, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after police say his was involved in a crash, then got out of his car and pointed a gun at the driver who he crashed into. Randy Gene Ray is facing several charges including assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and hit and run, according to jail records.
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting near bus stop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Tulsa after a man was found dead. The man was found beside a bus stop near a Sonic located on the corner of 11th and Garnett early Saturday. Police are still working to determine what happened. No...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man In “Largest Fentanyl Bust In Department History”
Tulsa police arrested a man in what they call "the largest Fentanyl bust in department history." The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the arrest comes as the state sees spikes in overdoses of Fentanyl. The OBN said drug-traffickers are trying to take advantage of Oklahoma's Opioid crisis, which has led...
Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For 2019 Death Of Motorcyclist
A Tulsa woman gets 10 years in prison for hitting and killing a motorcyclist three years ago. Karen Gillespie pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two other charges. In April 2019, she turned in front of Ronnie Moss who was riding a motorcycle. Moss was in the hospital for 23...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa Police Search For Man Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting
Tulsa police on Friday are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday. According to police, officers are searching for Quentin Caldwell, who is accused of shooting and killing Farron Cooper near 46th Street North and M.L.K on Tuesday evening. Officers say another man was also shot, and a third person suffered a head injury.
TPD: Homeless suspect robs man who offered him a shower and shave
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a homeless man accused of robbing a good Samaritan. Officers were called to the Clarion Hotel near Memorial and I-44 Tuesday evening. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim. He said he allowed a homeless man to come into his hotel room to shower and shave.
Police search for 15-year-old wanted for January murder
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a 15-year-old wanted for a murder that took place in January. After 22-year-old Brad Hale was killed, police charged 14-year-old Zion Crawford, 16-year-old Edson Bellefluer Jr. and 15-year-old Javione Valentine with First Degree Murder and Robbery. “They’re all around 13, 14,...
Lighthorse Police Department searching for man wanted for aggravated assault
OKEMAH, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault. Lighthorse said they were sent to the Okemah hospital for a stabbing on July 26. At the hospital, police spoke with the victim, 29-year-old Devin Mixon, before he was flown to Saint Francis with life threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after robbing woman pumping gas
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested In Tulsa, Police Say
A man is in custody after police say he robbed a man at a Tulsa motel. Police say the victim allowed a homeless man into his room Tuesday night at the Clarion Inn near I-44 and Memorial in order to shower and shave. When the suspect was done, they say...
2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash
Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Identify Man Killed In Tulsa Shooting, Investigation Continues
Police released new details regarding a deadly shooting Tuesday evening in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said that Farron Cooper, 23, died at a local hospital after being shot in the stomach and leg near North Frankfort Avenue. Another man was shot in the leg and his condition has not been released.
Family celebrates after 4-year-old who disappeared for over two hours was found safe
TULSA, Okla. — A 4-year-old-boy missing for more than two hours has been found safe. Police said Preston Wade was found with someone who was living in the same home he was. Preston disappeared around 3 p.m. Wednesday in north Tulsa. Preston’s grandmother, and caretaker, was inside while he...
Man arrested after cutting a hole in a wall to break into a storage unit
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after cutting a hole in the wall in order to break into a storage unit. On Monday around 11:20 p.m., Tulsa police officers were called out to a storage unit facility near 31st and Garnett for reports of a burglary. Police said the security guard noticed a door to one of the units was propped open, and Andrew Hendricks was sleeping inside.
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by car in north Tulsa, police say
Police confirmed that one person is dead after being struck by a car in north Tulsa. Officers were dispatched to the scene near Virgin and N Peoria Ave around 2:16 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they learned a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on the north side of the intersection.
Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves
Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
1967 Shelby GT500 Thieves Skip Town
Back in January were covered the story of a 1967 Shelby GT500 stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then in February the classic muscle car was recovered, only with much of the bodywork and other parts missing. Buried under some bushes with blankets covering the vehicle up, the thieves obviously did an amateur job. Now, the guy who’s accused of masterminding this heist has reportedly skipped town instead of making his court appearance, meaning law enforcement needs your help getting him back into custody.
Woman walks out on bill, steals donation money meant for Blue Star Mothers from Claremore bar
CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 is learning more about a woman in Claremore who police say skipped out on paying her tab and stole money from a tip jar meant to benefit the Blue Star Mothers. Police said it was all caught on camera. It happened earlier this week at...
Comments / 1