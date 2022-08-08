ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Deputies welcome students back to school Wednesday

Wednesday marked the end of summer break for many students around Tuscaloosa County, as Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County students headed back to their classrooms. At Englewood Elementary School in south Tuscaloosa County, there were lots of smiles and only a few tears that morning. The welcoming committee was extra-large...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Latest Nick’s Kids Habitat house dedicated Thursday

A Tuscaloosa family was handed the keys to their new home on Thursday. Kanika Cotton and her two children have finally moved into their new Habitat for Humanity home. Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa is a nonprofit housing organization. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Family focused on recovery in wake of devastating crash

Life looks a whole lot different for the Martin family a month after a devastating crash on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Kara Martin shattered her foot in the incident and two of her children are recovering from their injuries at home. Her 7-year-old twins Malcolm and Miracle, however, remain hospitalized in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 11, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Sandra Renee Eatmon, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 26th Avenue in Northport. Eatmon is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge. Timond Dreshad Daniels, 27,...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
