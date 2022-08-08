ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

TheAlmanac

Local school districts take divergent views on the controversial zero period

Some see advantages to early-morning offerings, others consider it antithetical to later start times. Under the new state law mandating later school start times, high schools can still offer a period that starts before 8:30 a.m., known as "zero" period. But the classes must be for a limited number of students and the period can't be used to calculate a school's average daily attendance for the purpose of receiving state funding.
PALO ALTO, CA
Ravenswood, WV
San Mateo County, CA
Ravenswood, WV
San Mateo County, CA
East Palo Alto, CA
San Mateo County, CA
TheAlmanac

Teen sleep deprivation is a big problem, so schools are starting later

Carol Maheras isn't going to miss the early morning scramble to get her twins to school. Zoe and Theodoros, both rising seniors at TIDE Academy, a small public high school in Menlo Park, had classes at 8 a.m. this past school year, which meant starting their day before 6 a.m. Like many families at TIDE, which draws students from throughout the Sequoia Union High School District, Maheras and her kids don't live in the immediate vicinity of the school.
TheAlmanac

Three candidates are vying for a seat on Atherton City Council

Two incumbents, one newcomer have announced candidacies. Housing and infrastructure improvements are top of mind for the three candidates for Atherton City Council this fall. Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer, along with newcomer Stacy Miles Holland, have announced their candidacies. Bob Polito, who is serving out the...
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park sends off its housing element to the state

Menlo Park submitted its draft housing element to the state for review on July 25, putting forth its vision for housing growth over the next eight years under a mandate to plan for 3,830 new units by 2031. The housing element going to the state is largely similar to the...
TheAlmanac

Pets In Need staff won't face trial in puppy-deaths case

Judge rules 'no negligence' and grants a short diversion program. Three women who faced misdemeanor charges related to the deaths of seven puppies in a hot van last summer were granted acceptance into a court diversion program and won't face trial, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian Buckelew ruled on Tuesday.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

November election: More candidates enter local council, school board races

Election season is well underway as more candidates pull papers to run for office across the Midpeninsula. Here's a roundup of those who are looking to run for local city councils and school boards on the ballot in the November general election. Candidates have until Friday, Aug. 12, to file candidate papers, subject to a five-day extension if no incumbents run for reelection.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Police search for man who allegedly raped woman on Stanford campus on Tuesday

A man who reportedly raped a woman on the Stanford University campus on Tuesday afternoon remains at large, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in a campus alert. The incident occurred near Wilbur Hall at 5 p.m. in an unspecified parking lot near the residence hall, according to the alert posted on the law enforcement agency's website. The crime was reported at 8:31 p.m.
STANFORD, CA
TheAlmanac

The hidden secrets of the earliest printed pages

SLAC researchers scan 600-year-old documents for clues about the first printing presses. Innocuously couriered across the globe in fireproof bags, priceless 15th-century documents arrived in Menlo Park at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory for an experiment on the earliest printing presses. While scientists at SLAC typically look to the future and...
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Balance initiative sparks fervent debate among residents

A ballot initiative that would take key decisions on new housing out of the hands of the Menlo Park City Council sharply divided community members at the July 26 meeting. Eight residents voiced disapproval of Menlo Balance's initiative at the June 28 meeting, paling in comparison to the 33 residents who spoke out on July 26, with 15 in support and 18 against the initiative.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

In puppy-deaths case, defense seeks diversion program and no jail time

Pets in Need employees face misdemeanor charges in alleged hot-van transport of seven puppies. Lawyers for the three Pets in Need employees facing trial in the deaths of seven puppies last year will ask a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge next week to let them to enter a diversion program instead of going through a trial and a possible jail sentence, according to court documents.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

