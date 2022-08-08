Read full article on original website
Related
Local school districts take divergent views on the controversial zero period
Some see advantages to early-morning offerings, others consider it antithetical to later start times. Under the new state law mandating later school start times, high schools can still offer a period that starts before 8:30 a.m., known as "zero" period. But the classes must be for a limited number of students and the period can't be used to calculate a school's average daily attendance for the purpose of receiving state funding.
With election filing period closing soon, here's who is running in local elections so far
The clock is running out to pull papers to run for office on the Midpeninsula this fall. Candidates have until Friday, Aug. 12, to file candidate papers, subject to a five-day extension if no incumbents run for reelection. Here's a roundup of those who are looking to run for local...
Peter Ohtaki challenges incumbent Betsy Nash in Menlo Park City Council race
Former Menlo Park City Council member Peter Ohtaki has pulled papers to run against incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash in District 4, kicking off Menlo Park's first contested City Council race of the year. "I believe that local government should be responsive to the needs of local residents and operate efficiently...
Retired Menlo Park fire chief aids effort to send donated gear to firefighters in Ukraine
Volunteers from fire services and departments across the Bay Area on Thursday, Aug. 11, finished loading a 40-foot shipping container with firefighting equipment to be sent to Ukraine. Harold Schapelhouman, a retired Menlo Park Fire Protection District chief, aided in the organization of the gathering of used fire tools and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen sleep deprivation is a big problem, so schools are starting later
Carol Maheras isn't going to miss the early morning scramble to get her twins to school. Zoe and Theodoros, both rising seniors at TIDE Academy, a small public high school in Menlo Park, had classes at 8 a.m. this past school year, which meant starting their day before 6 a.m. Like many families at TIDE, which draws students from throughout the Sequoia Union High School District, Maheras and her kids don't live in the immediate vicinity of the school.
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
Ravenswood school district staff make their case for workforce housing
Gerardo Garcia's workday is not yet done after he shuts the door of his seventh grade science classroom at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto. For the last six years, he's spent two to three hours driving for Uber in the evenings. Garcia, like many school staffers...
Portola Valley reluctantly settles lawsuit alleging Brown Act violations
Town Council members denounce legal action, say it amounts to bullying at taxpayers' expense. The Portola Valley Town Council approved a settlement Monday to resolve a lawsuit against the town claiming its committee members violated the Brown Act, calling the decision an unfortunate but necessary move to stave off expensive litigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three candidates are vying for a seat on Atherton City Council
Two incumbents, one newcomer have announced candidacies. Housing and infrastructure improvements are top of mind for the three candidates for Atherton City Council this fall. Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer, along with newcomer Stacy Miles Holland, have announced their candidacies. Bob Polito, who is serving out the...
Menlo Park sends off its housing element to the state
Menlo Park submitted its draft housing element to the state for review on July 25, putting forth its vision for housing growth over the next eight years under a mandate to plan for 3,830 new units by 2031. The housing element going to the state is largely similar to the...
Menlo Park seeks to become regional draw for interior design
A new collaboration of Menlo Park businesses is looking to turn the city's downtown into a regional destination for interior design projects, bringing together 20 local design stores for the first time. The idea for the design district began in spring of 2021 from Alex Beltramo of Teresa's Antiques, a...
Pets In Need staff won't face trial in puppy-deaths case
Judge rules 'no negligence' and grants a short diversion program. Three women who faced misdemeanor charges related to the deaths of seven puppies in a hot van last summer were granted acceptance into a court diversion program and won't face trial, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian Buckelew ruled on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
November election: More candidates enter local council, school board races
Election season is well underway as more candidates pull papers to run for office across the Midpeninsula. Here's a roundup of those who are looking to run for local city councils and school boards on the ballot in the November general election. Candidates have until Friday, Aug. 12, to file candidate papers, subject to a five-day extension if no incumbents run for reelection.
Police search for man who allegedly raped woman on Stanford campus on Tuesday
A man who reportedly raped a woman on the Stanford University campus on Tuesday afternoon remains at large, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in a campus alert. The incident occurred near Wilbur Hall at 5 p.m. in an unspecified parking lot near the residence hall, according to the alert posted on the law enforcement agency's website. The crime was reported at 8:31 p.m.
The hidden secrets of the earliest printed pages
SLAC researchers scan 600-year-old documents for clues about the first printing presses. Innocuously couriered across the globe in fireproof bags, priceless 15th-century documents arrived in Menlo Park at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory for an experiment on the earliest printing presses. While scientists at SLAC typically look to the future and...
Menlo Balance initiative sparks fervent debate among residents
A ballot initiative that would take key decisions on new housing out of the hands of the Menlo Park City Council sharply divided community members at the July 26 meeting. Eight residents voiced disapproval of Menlo Balance's initiative at the June 28 meeting, paling in comparison to the 33 residents who spoke out on July 26, with 15 in support and 18 against the initiative.
In puppy-deaths case, defense seeks diversion program and no jail time
Pets in Need employees face misdemeanor charges in alleged hot-van transport of seven puppies. Lawyers for the three Pets in Need employees facing trial in the deaths of seven puppies last year will ask a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge next week to let them to enter a diversion program instead of going through a trial and a possible jail sentence, according to court documents.
Guest opinion: Shooting for carbon negative development, starting with the Stanford Wedge
One of the most daunting challenges of developing new housing in the wildland urban interface is increased fire danger. Fire resilient infrastructure and careful vegetation management are important elements of protecting our community from wildfire. Most of us agree that wildfire danger is fueled by climate change. If we fail...
Atherton's draft housing element banks on ADUs to meet future housing needs
City Council cuts multifamily housing overlays from the plan, which is headed to the state. Atherton is sending its housing element to the state, leaning on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and SB 9 applications to meet its housing goals through 2031 while shying away from zoning for multifamily housing. The...
Longtime Portola Valley council members will not seek reelection
Maryann Derwin and John Richards are moving on from the Town Council. After serving a combined 30 years on the Portola Valley Town Council, Maryann Derwin and John Richards will not run for office this fall. The pair told The Almanac they'd like to give others a shot to sit on the council.
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
681
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0