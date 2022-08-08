ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WWMTCw

Construction crews to repave Oakland Drive, affecting traffic

PORTAGE, Mich. — Major maintenance to a street in Portage began Friday through the City of Portage Mill and Fill Program. Crews planned to remove worn areas on Oakland Drive from W. Osterhout Avenue to the city's limits, overlaying it with new asphalt, the city of Portage announced. Mill...
PORTAGE, MI
fox2detroit.com

70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Funeral Saturday for Crash Victim

(La Porte County, IN) - Funeral services are scheduled tomorrow for a New Prairie High School graduate killed in a motor vehicle crash last week. Zachery Potts, 27, worked for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski as district director at the U.S. House of Representatives. They were killed on August 3 in a head-on collision near Nappanee. Another member of the Walorski staff and the other driver also perished in the crash.
THREE OAKS, MI
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94

A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
PORTAGE, MI

