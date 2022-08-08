Read full article on original website
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
'It's all for him': Grand Rapids restaurant raises thousands for employee who drowned in Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a week after a Grand Rapids man died while swimming in Grand Haven, the community where he lived and worked came together in a huge way. On Friday, Tacos El Cuñado Bridge Street hosted a fundraiser to support the family of Jonathan Mendez, and there was a line down the street even before it started.
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
2 hospitalized after fire at church shelter in Muskegon
At least two people were taken to the hospital after a fire that broke out at a Muskegon church's men's facility Saturday morning.
2 drown after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven, authorities say
A Metro Detroit man is among two people who died after being pulled unresponsive from the waters of Lake Michigan on Monday, authorities confirmed.
South Haven drowning victims identified by police
Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
Construction crews to repave Oakland Drive, affecting traffic
PORTAGE, Mich. — Major maintenance to a street in Portage began Friday through the City of Portage Mill and Fill Program. Crews planned to remove worn areas on Oakland Drive from W. Osterhout Avenue to the city's limits, overlaying it with new asphalt, the city of Portage announced. Mill...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash at Jamestown Township intersection
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is hurt after a crash in Jamestown Township Friday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Greenly Street at around 4 p.m. We’re told the 56-year-old man was riding south on 40th Avenue while operating...
MSP: Pedestrian critically injured in US-131 crash
A stretch of northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian.
70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Funeral Saturday for Crash Victim
(La Porte County, IN) - Funeral services are scheduled tomorrow for a New Prairie High School graduate killed in a motor vehicle crash last week. Zachery Potts, 27, worked for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski as district director at the U.S. House of Representatives. They were killed on August 3 in a head-on collision near Nappanee. Another member of the Walorski staff and the other driver also perished in the crash.
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94
A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
Police identify victim struck, killed by vehicle in West Michigan crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a person killed in an Aug. 10 fatal car vs. pedestrian crash as 70-year-old Roberta Stites. Michigan State Police were called to a car vs. pedestrian fatal crash on Marsh Road, near Pierce Road, in Allegan County’s Gun Plain Township. Police...
This Is Why I’m Thankful Someone Vandalized The Millennium Park Pavilion
The Grant Pavilion at Millennium Park and Beach was damaged by vandals over the weekend. While I'm disappointed someone would cause such damage and destruction, I'm actually thankful it happened. Now, before you judge me and think I'm a terrible person give me a chance to explain why. Grant Pavilion...
