News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant made in connection to an Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department and Homicide Unit obtained a felony arrest warrant in connection to a homicide of a woman. OPD said they got a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
iheart.com
Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case
UPDATE: Omaha police say shooting near 49th & Charles now homicide investigation
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting Friday that left a 22-year-old man in critical but stable condition.
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigate fatal shooting
NEBRASKA CITY - Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Nebraska City teen Friday evening. Police Chief David Lacy said the boy's wounds may have been self-inflicted, but there are also indications of an accidental shooting. Police continued to investigate Friday night. Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was dispatched...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Shooting leaves one man dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said the person injured in the Friday morning shooting has died from his injuries. The Omaha Police Homicide Unit said they will now be investigating the shooting because 22-year-old Anthony Collins died from his injuries. OPD was investigating a shooting that left one...
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
News Channel Nebraska
Attempted Omaha bank robbery ends in an arrest
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department arrested a man after he tried to rob a bank and had an altercation with an officer on Wednesday. OPD said 41-year-old Jason Felder tried to rob the First National Bank at 5006 Ames Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a "help an officer" call from the bank around 3:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
CCC-O inmate back in custody, arrested by LPD
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Community Corrections Center - Omaha (CCC-O) inmate has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after he went missing in June. Authorities said that Semaji Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on new charges. These charges include delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.
klin.com
Missing Inmate Arrested By Lincoln Police
News Channel Nebraska
Homicide investigation at Florence Tower in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning. OPD said around 8:45 a.m. a homicide happened at 5100 Florence Blvd. Officers said they were called to the Florence Tower in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Sentenced For Possession Of Drugs And Firearm
News Channel Nebraska
Shots incident suspects also arrested in criminal mischief cases
BEATRICE - The two Lancaster County men arrested early this week in alleged connection with shots being fired at a Beatrice residence, are also suspects in criminal mischief complaints authorities have received from northern Gage County. That according to Gage County Sheriff’s investigators. 19-year-old Jordan Meyer of Lincoln and...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Motorcyclist allegedly assaults officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a motorcyclist who reportedly struck a bike patrol officer early Thursday morning. LPD said police saw a green racing style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights, around 12:30 a.m. at 14th and O Streets. They said they had seen the motorcycle on multiple times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area.
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Three separate acts of vandalism were reported
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department officers responded to three separate reports of spray paint vandalisms to vehicles on Wednesday. LPD said the incidents happened in the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr Streets, and the 1400 block of N 63rd Street. According to authorities, the estimated...
kfornow.com
LPD’s Narcotics Unit Arrests Two People In Ongoing Drug Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 11)–Two people were arrested late Wednesday night, after arrangements were made by the Lincoln Police Department’s Narcotics Unit to meet them for a drug deal at a north Lincoln hotel, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers met up with...
KETV.com
22-year-old man dies after being shot Friday morning in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting early Friday morning in Omaha, according to law enforcement. The victim, identified as Anthony Collins, was reportedly shot near N 49th and Charles streets, according to authorities. Around midnight, Officers responded to 82nd and Dodge...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
