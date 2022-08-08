Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Deputies looking for 3 suspects after gas station robbery in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people after a gas station in Tampa was robbed in the early morning on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release. Deputies say in a statement that around 3:57 a.m the three individuals entered the...
Citrus County man accused of illegal animal breeding, animal cruelty
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for illegal animal breeding and animal cruelty earlier this week out of Dunnellon, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office reports. On Wednesday, detectives with the Community Crime Unit responded to an area with Animal Control on suspicion of breeding roosters for fighting. Once on scene, investigators say they found multiple small structures on the property with roosters tethered underneath the structures.
Teenage boy shot in St. Petersburg; police investigating
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The shooting of a teenage boy in St. Petersburg prompted a police investigation Saturday afternoon. St. Pete police said the call of a person shot came in just after 4:30 p.m. at a home near 12th Avenue South and 43rd Street South in the Childs Park neighborhood.
Pinellas County caregiver abused elderly man, told him to lie about it, police say
A Pinellas County caregiver faces multiple charges after police said she abused an elderly man and then wrote instructions down for the victim to lie about what happened.
HCSO seeks missing, wanted teen
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is hoping the public can help locate a teenager who ran away from his Spring Hill foster home earlier this year. According to the agency, 17-year-old Christian Alexander Coleman went missing sometime between 11 p.m. on Feb. 12, and 7 a.m. on Feb. 13. HCSO detectives have been looking for him ever since.
Florida Woman Arrested For Making Over 11,000 Calls To Police This Year
A Florida woman was arrested (again) after making over 11,000 calls to police so far this year. At one point the woman, Carla Jefferson, made 512 calls in a 24-hour period.
Deputies search for missing Parrish man last seen Tuesday
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say was last seen Tuesday. Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn't been seen since Tuesday after he left his home in Parrish driving his 2009 Buick Lacrosse with the FL tag DVHG89. The agency says Dawes...
Tampa police search for missing 78-year-old man
TAMPA, Fla — Have you seen Leon?. The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man last seen leaving his home on Friday. Around 11 p.m., Leon Iverson reportedly left his home located in the area of North Nebraska Avenue and East Ida Street. According to Tampa...
Tampa police: 2 teens charged in street racing crash that left 16-year-old dead
TAMPA, Fla. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a July crash that left a 16-year-old boy dead. Kristopher Trenker, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were heading east on Adamo Drive near 50th Street when they started an illegal street car race during the early hours of July 24, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Raccoons trapped in cages on roof of Seminole Heights home upset neighbors
Some Seminole Heights neighbors say they are mortified after what they saw on Tuesday -- two racoons trapped in metal cages on a roof, in direct sunlight. One suffered and died.
Deputies unable to find suspect in Gandy Beach shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. In an update on Thursday, deputies...
Pinellas daycare teacher caught punching 4-year-old in head: Sheriff's Office
A daycare teacher in Pinellas County faces a charge of felony child abuse after the sheriff's office said she was seen punching a 4-year-old child in the head on Wednesday.
Florida Woman Rescued After Driving SUV Into Swimming Pool
Reports say the driver accidentally crashed through a fence before plunging into the pool.
“Do You Want Me To Hit You?” Dunedin Preschool Teacher Arrested Punching 4-Year-Old
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Wednesday at approximately 12:52 p.m., deputies arrested a preschool teacher for child abuse of a student. Deputies responded to Kindercare Learning Center, located at 1990 Main Street in Dunedin, after reports of a child abuse in progress. During the course
Dade City officer-involved shooting prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard
A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-75
PALMETTO, Fla. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:20 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Moccasin Wallow Road in Palmetto. Troopers say the 19-year-old man was riding his motorcycle...
Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway
Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite, an asphalt pavement...
Police chief: Shots fired after woman drives car toward officers during traffic stop
DADE CITY, Fla. — What would've been a routine traffic stop turned into a shooting involving a Dade City Police Department officer Thursday morning. Police Chief James Walters explained to reporters how the situation, now being investigated by the Florida Department of Law, ended up with bullets being fired.
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Dade City
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they are investigating the Dade City Police Department officer-involved shooting, which occurred near 14th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
