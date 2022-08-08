The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is hoping the public can help locate a teenager who ran away from his Spring Hill foster home earlier this year. According to the agency, 17-year-old Christian Alexander Coleman went missing sometime between 11 p.m. on Feb. 12, and 7 a.m. on Feb. 13. HCSO detectives have been looking for him ever since.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO