Citrus County man accused of illegal animal breeding, animal cruelty

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for illegal animal breeding and animal cruelty earlier this week out of Dunnellon, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office reports. On Wednesday, detectives with the Community Crime Unit responded to an area with Animal Control on suspicion of breeding roosters for fighting. Once on scene, investigators say they found multiple small structures on the property with roosters tethered underneath the structures.
HCSO seeks missing, wanted teen

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is hoping the public can help locate a teenager who ran away from his Spring Hill foster home earlier this year. According to the agency, 17-year-old Christian Alexander Coleman went missing sometime between 11 p.m. on Feb. 12, and 7 a.m. on Feb. 13. HCSO detectives have been looking for him ever since.
Tampa police search for missing 78-year-old man

TAMPA, Fla — Have you seen Leon?. The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man last seen leaving his home on Friday. Around 11 p.m., Leon Iverson reportedly left his home located in the area of North Nebraska Avenue and East Ida Street. According to Tampa...
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard

A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-75

PALMETTO, Fla. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:20 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Moccasin Wallow Road in Palmetto. Troopers say the 19-year-old man was riding his motorcycle...
Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway

Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite, an asphalt pavement...
