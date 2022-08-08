Read full article on original website
Spyder Moving Services of Oxford, Mississippi Charged with Embezzlement Under Contract, Owner's Whereabouts Unknown
On August 5, 2022, after a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services, charges were filed against Charles Joiner (54 of Oxford, Mississippi) for Accessory to Embezzlement Under Contract. He was taken into custody at the business on West Oxford Loop and given a bond of $5,000.
Lafayette County Man Arrested for Cyberstalking
Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
Oxford Police Department Steps Up Effort to Force Traffic to Stop for School Buses
The Oxford Police Department wants to remind motorists as students head back to the classroom to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Officers will be out looking for drivers who disregard the red flashing stop sign on stopped school buses in both marked and unmarked vehicles. “The safety...
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
Juawice McCormick Named Counseling Center Director at Ole Miss
Administrator seeks to improve, expand services to Ole Miss students. As the new director of the University of Mississippi Counseling Center, Juawice McCormick plans to pursue progressive goals while remaining student-centered and student-focused. “I want the counseling center to be able and ready to meet the mental health needs of...
Oxford, Mississippi: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Johnston Hill Creamery: Tasting Tuesday (11–3, come sample a house cheese & condiment) 11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–10 pm. 2 pm–until: dine-in, delivery: Fetcht. 3 pm–1 am: dine-in, outdoor seating in the Sports Bar and Patio. 11 am–9...
