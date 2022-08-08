ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County Man Arrested for Cyberstalking

Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss

The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
Juawice McCormick Named Counseling Center Director at Ole Miss

Administrator seeks to improve, expand services to Ole Miss students. As the new director of the University of Mississippi Counseling Center, Juawice McCormick plans to pursue progressive goals while remaining student-centered and student-focused. “I want the counseling center to be able and ready to meet the mental health needs of...
