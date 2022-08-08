In the midst of the relentless slog of bad news plaguing our world, the Stevens Point Journal had a nice little story this week. George Klimowicz, 89, and his wife Helen, 86, both wake up every morning and head to Sunset Lake. George, who has Alzheimer’s, straps on goggles and swims across the lake and back for a total of three-quarters of a mile while the weather allows. He shows no signs of slowing down, and Helen believes the routine, exercise and joy of being out on the lake are all helping him through the disease. The couple, who have been together 61 years, have four children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. “I’ve got so much to be happy about,” George told the Journal.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO