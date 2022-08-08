ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, MD

CBS Baltimore

Funeral arrangements scheduled for Nykayla Strawder

BALTIMORE – Funeral arrangements have been made for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch over the weekend.A viewing is set for next Thursday at Wylie Funeral Home. It will be followed by a funeral the next morning at True Christian Faith Temple, according to a listing on the funeral home's website.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Saturday night, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search for answers and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Missing Baltimore woman & grandson found in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman and her grandson were found Tuesday morning, five days after they were reported missing.Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton, were found about 8:30 a.m. on Avenue in Millersville. Police said they were taken to an area hospital."He might not even be able to tell us exactly what happened. I just know he was able to make it out," Jonathan Davis, Ashton's father and Marthann's son, said Wednesday. "Under the circumstances, it's a miracle."Ashton was a couple miles away, drinking water from a hose, his parents said. He was tired and hungry with several...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott says 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death. Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village. The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.The victim's mother,...
BALTIMORE, MD
AdWeek

WMAR Reporter Accused of Racism After Question About Young Black Men and Guns

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. During an August 2 press conference held by Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott, WMAR reporter Dave Detling asked a question about young black men carrying guns that was immediately called out as racist by the mayor.
BALTIMORE, MD

