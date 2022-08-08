ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish students celebrate back-to-school

PONCHATOULA, La. — As thousands of students across Tangipahoa Parish head back to school this year, there's a big focus on attendance and safety. In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, more campuses are being fortified with locking procedures, uniform and ID protocols, as well as new technology to report a potential threat.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

DJ Jubilee now inspiring students in the classroom

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man known for being a pioneer of bounce music is inspiring students in the classroom. DJ Jubilee, whose real name is Jerome Temple, is now molding minds in the classroom. He teaches a special education class at West Jefferson High School. He says he's been in the classroom for 29 years and loves teaching.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Metairie, LA
Education
City
Jefferson, LA
City
Metairie, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Government
Jefferson Parish, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Metairie, LA
Government
NOLA.com

Knocking is a no-no after 6 p.m. or on Sundays

Following complaints from Covington residents about evening door-to-door peddlers and solicitors, the City Council has tightened restrictions on when and how the door-knockers can operate. By a 7-0 vote, the council approved an ordinance Aug. 9 that requires all peddlers to have visible city permits identifying their mission or product....
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish OKs preschool money for 53 low-income residents

The Jefferson Parish Council has cobbled together money that will put dozens of children from low-income households into early childhood education programs. Paired with matching money from the Louisiana state government, the $275,000 allocation that the council approved in June will pay for 53 slots for children younger than 5 in early learning centers across Jefferson Parish.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

White Linen Night in Covington headlines a week of activities in St. Tammany

ROCK OF AGES: Get ready for this Broadway hit and jukebox musical built around the rock 'n' roll glam hits of the 1980s at Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell from Sept. 9 to Oct. 1. All shows 8 p.m. See it to relive it. It’s the tail end of the big, bad '80s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amid the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing. But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri — a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes — and the gang save the strip — and themselves — before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and others hold the answer. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell.
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#First Day Of School#High School#School Board#Football Games#Mandarin
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans leaders host gun “buy back” event in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Saturday, New Orleans District “C” Councilmember Freddie King, III hosted a citywide gun buy-back event at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers. Residents lined up today to sell dozens of hand guns and rifles back to the city as a way to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again

Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
lpso.net

RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklyn Landry

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Brooklyn Landry of Second Street in Lockport. Landry attended school at Central Lafourche High School today, but she did not return home after school. She was last seen at school wearing her school uniform. Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
The Lens

An open letter to Mayor Cantrell

Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: August is New Orleans Museum Month

Since you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’re a local history lover and an even better chance you’ll enjoy visiting a local museum for free during New Orleans Museum Month. Now through Aug. 31, members of participating local museums can visit other participating institutions free...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy