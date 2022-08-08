Read full article on original website
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
FBI Report Contradicts Alec Baldwin’s Account of “Rust” Shooting
Late last year, in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, Alec Baldwin addressed the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. At the time, Baldwin was adamant that he had not fired the prop gun that killed Hutchins. “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said.
