ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland's Jesse Jukebox to Release New Album on September 2

Local singer-songwriter Jesse Friedberg graduated from Berklee College of Music with a major in songwriting. While he played in indie rock bands locally for a number of years, he’s also written and recorded kids music as Jesse Jukebox. Friedberg has taught interactive early childhood music classes in Ohio City,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Bluebonnets To Play Rock Hall Today

When Kathy Valentine was last in Cleveland in fall 2021, she was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with her band the Go-Go's. When the Austin resident returns to Rock Hall today, she'll be playing a show with her other rock band, the Bluebonnets, a self-described "glam/garage/blues/rock" quartet with a penchant for multi-part harmonies and a ferocious live show.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Larder, Jacks Named Two of the 20 Best Jewish Delis in America

Tasting Table this week published its list of the 20 best Jewish delis around the country, complete with classics (Katz's in New York) and newcomers (Call Your Mother in Washington D.C.) representing a spectrum of restaurants from the old-school to those "breaking barriers or drawing from a wider variety of cuisines and cultures."
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland Scene

Explore the CAN and FRONT Triennials With Two Bike Tours This Month

One of the best ways to experience the CAN and Front Triennials featuring hundreds of artists and exhibits across town is with others and on a bike. Bike Cleveland is offering two such chances: August 13 with the Miles of Smiles: Euclid Beach Edition and August 17 with Not Your Average Slow Roll: W. 78th Street Studios Edition.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene Is Seeking Interns for Fall 2022 — And We Pay

We're looking for a few exceptional student journalists to join our newsroom this fall. You'll get a chance to take the pulse of the city, interview creative people and even confront the powers that be. Working closely with an editor, you'll get to write. You'll get to take photos. You'll get bylines and photo credits. And suffice it to say, the only coffee you'll fetch will be your own.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Beck
Cleveland Scene

Lyndhurst-Based Goldie's Donuts & Bakery to Open Second Shop in Ohio City

After five successful years in Lyndhurst, Goldie's Donuts & Bakery (5211 Mayfield Rd., 440-683-4746) is gearing up for its first major expansion. Owners Dustin and Paloma Goldberg have inked a deal to open a second shop in Ohio City, which should take place in late fall. The bakery and café will occupy the corner spot at 41 West, a mixed-use development at the corner of Lorain Avenue and W. 41st St.
LYNDHURST, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy