4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland's Jesse Jukebox to Release New Album on September 2
Local singer-songwriter Jesse Friedberg graduated from Berklee College of Music with a major in songwriting. While he played in indie rock bands locally for a number of years, he’s also written and recorded kids music as Jesse Jukebox. Friedberg has taught interactive early childhood music classes in Ohio City,...
Cleveland Scene
Bluebonnets To Play Rock Hall Today
When Kathy Valentine was last in Cleveland in fall 2021, she was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with her band the Go-Go's. When the Austin resident returns to Rock Hall today, she'll be playing a show with her other rock band, the Bluebonnets, a self-described "glam/garage/blues/rock" quartet with a penchant for multi-part harmonies and a ferocious live show.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
The Cleveland Museum of Art's popular summer series, City Stages, wrapped up with an energetic performance from Cimafunk. Here's what we saw.
Cleveland Scene
Larder, Jacks Named Two of the 20 Best Jewish Delis in America
Tasting Table this week published its list of the 20 best Jewish delis around the country, complete with classics (Katz's in New York) and newcomers (Call Your Mother in Washington D.C.) representing a spectrum of restaurants from the old-school to those "breaking barriers or drawing from a wider variety of cuisines and cultures."
Cleveland Scene
Explore the CAN and FRONT Triennials With Two Bike Tours This Month
One of the best ways to experience the CAN and Front Triennials featuring hundreds of artists and exhibits across town is with others and on a bike. Bike Cleveland is offering two such chances: August 13 with the Miles of Smiles: Euclid Beach Edition and August 17 with Not Your Average Slow Roll: W. 78th Street Studios Edition.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene Is Seeking Interns for Fall 2022 — And We Pay
We're looking for a few exceptional student journalists to join our newsroom this fall. You'll get a chance to take the pulse of the city, interview creative people and even confront the powers that be. Working closely with an editor, you'll get to write. You'll get to take photos. You'll get bylines and photo credits. And suffice it to say, the only coffee you'll fetch will be your own.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
The annual Little Italy Feast of the Assumption is a four-day Catholic street festival in the Little Italy neighborhood. Here's what we saw at this year's festivities. The Feast runs through Monday.
Cleveland Scene
City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
If you're looking for a four-legged friend to keep you company, now is the perfect time. City Dogs Cleveland (9203 Detroit Rd.) is currently above capacity with crates in offices and conference rooms and really could use your help. Adopt these dogs now!
Cleveland Scene
Lyndhurst-Based Goldie's Donuts & Bakery to Open Second Shop in Ohio City
After five successful years in Lyndhurst, Goldie's Donuts & Bakery (5211 Mayfield Rd., 440-683-4746) is gearing up for its first major expansion. Owners Dustin and Paloma Goldberg have inked a deal to open a second shop in Ohio City, which should take place in late fall. The bakery and café will occupy the corner spot at 41 West, a mixed-use development at the corner of Lorain Avenue and W. 41st St.
Cleveland Scene
Heck’s Café to Make a Return to Cleveland’s East Side When It Opens This Fall in Beachwood
Come fall, Heck’s Café will make its triumphant return to Cleveland’s east side. Back in the late-1970s and early-1980s, the legendary burger restaurant had a location at Eton mall in Woodmere, alongside other classic places like the Cheese Cellar and James Tavern. This time around, Heck’s will...
Cleveland Scene
Security Guards at Playhouse Square and other Downtown Properties Want to Form a Union
Thursday afternoon, Service Employees International Union Local 1 (SEIU Local 1) will hold a rally and press conference outside Playhouse Square in support of downtown security guards. The local union, which represents janitorial workers and other service employees, wants to apply pressure on Playhouse Square and other buildings downtown that...
Cleveland Scene
A Gerrymandering Expert Explains Why State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Cuyahoga County, only 10% of registered voters showed up for the special race. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout. The special...
