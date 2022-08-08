We're looking for a few exceptional student journalists to join our newsroom this fall. You'll get a chance to take the pulse of the city, interview creative people and even confront the powers that be. Working closely with an editor, you'll get to write. You'll get to take photos. You'll get bylines and photo credits. And suffice it to say, the only coffee you'll fetch will be your own.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO