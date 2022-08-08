Read full article on original website
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found
Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
If Biden forgave $10K in student loans, here’s how many SC residents would be freed from debt
Roughly 29.2% of South Carolina residents with federal student loans would see that debt completely wiped away if $10,000 in forgiveness was approved, a new analysis shows. The percentage equates to 203,899 people in the Palmetto State, according to a study from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace. The analysis comes after President Joe Biden promised to make a student loan forgiveness decision this month and some reports circulated that the administration is considering erasing $10,000 per borrower.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
Megadrought may be the main weather concern across the West right now amid the constant threat of wildfires and earthquakes. But a new study warns another crisis is looming in California: "Megafloods." Climate change is increasing the risk of floods that could submerge cities and displace millions of people across...
Best restaurant for a date? This spot in South Carolina ranks among nation’s favorites
A South Carolina restaurant is strict about its Southern dishes — and ranks among the best places to go for a date. Husk, in the tourist hot spot of Charleston, made a list of the nation’s top restaurants for a romantic night out, according to results shared Aug. 4.
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
Restaurant owner asks Texans not to boycott any business after confusion over Beto rally
A Beto O’Rourke campaign rally in Waxahachie has led to calls for boycotts of the restaurant that hosted it. And another, unrelated restaurant with a similar name. The owner of that unrelated restaurant in Dallas said she doesn’t want any restaurant to be boycotted. O’Rourke, the Democrat running...
Interactive map shows how much home values are rising in every Stanislaus County community
Home sale prices are dropping throughout much of California. Stanislaus County, so far, is one of the exceptions. The median home value in the Modesto region is up around 7% this year, according to fresh data from Zillow. In June, Stanislaus County was one of a handful of counties in the state that saw sale prices increase over the previous month, as a summer cool down hits most of California’s real estate market.
Kansas will recount abortion amendment votes by hand
Every ballot cast in Kansas’ vote rejecting an amendment to strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution will be recounted by hand — despite the proposal’s landslide defeat. Whitney Tempel, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, confirmed that Colby resident Melissa Leavitt has...
