Home sale prices are dropping throughout much of California. Stanislaus County, so far, is one of the exceptions. The median home value in the Modesto region is up around 7% this year, according to fresh data from Zillow. In June, Stanislaus County was one of a handful of counties in the state that saw sale prices increase over the previous month, as a summer cool down hits most of California’s real estate market.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO