ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
AOL Corp

Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found

Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

If Biden forgave $10K in student loans, here’s how many SC residents would be freed from debt

Roughly 29.2% of South Carolina residents with federal student loans would see that debt completely wiped away if $10,000 in forgiveness was approved, a new analysis shows. The percentage equates to 203,899 people in the Palmetto State, according to a study from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace. The analysis comes after President Joe Biden promised to make a student loan forgiveness decision this month and some reports circulated that the administration is considering erasing $10,000 per borrower.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bordentown, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Florence Township, NJ
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Florence Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
AOL Corp

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
WYOMING STATE
AOL Corp

Interactive map shows how much home values are rising in every Stanislaus County community

Home sale prices are dropping throughout much of California. Stanislaus County, so far, is one of the exceptions. The median home value in the Modesto region is up around 7% this year, according to fresh data from Zillow. In June, Stanislaus County was one of a handful of counties in the state that saw sale prices increase over the previous month, as a summer cool down hits most of California’s real estate market.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
AOL Corp

Kansas will recount abortion amendment votes by hand

Every ballot cast in Kansas’ vote rejecting an amendment to strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution will be recounted by hand — despite the proposal’s landslide defeat. Whitney Tempel, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, confirmed that Colby resident Melissa Leavitt has...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy