Motor City hosted 222 St. Jude Benefit

LAFAYETTE, La- Motor City, an Acadiana region pre-owned motor vehicle dealership, hosted a St. Jude Mission event this past weekend on August 6, 2022.

The event took place at Motor City in Lafayette for all to enjoy. Activities included food, music, free haircuts for children ages 5-15 and a dunking booth where guests were able to dunk Motor City Employees!

Motor City reached just shy of its 222 goal, however, the response from the community was highly positive. There were 120-130 classic vehicles on display and a sizable turnout of attendees.

Every vehicle sold in June and July was put into a pot and matched by Motor City in efforts of donating to St. Jude. The goal was to sell 222 vehicles before July, 31st.

For more information on how to donate, visit Motor City's Facebook page.