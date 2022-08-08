Read full article on original website
Researchers discover unique artefacts in China that hint at their connection with another realm
Among the ancient archaeological sites in Sichuan, China, is the Sanxingdui, where large sculptures of snakes carrying human heads made from gold and bronze were discovered. Also, a vast bronze box was discovered at the same site that held jade, masks made from gold, and a bronze altar.
Divers discovered an ancient Greek shipwreck that’s full of sunken treasure, and it’s fascinating
The European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) announced the discovery of an ancient Greek shipwreck. The shipwreck is full of treasures that date back to the Ptolemaic era. It was discovered in the Bay of Abou Qir, near Alexandria. Ancient Greek shipwreck discovered in Bay of Abou Qir. Franck Goddio,...
sciencealert.com
Mysterious 'Lord of The Universe' Mentioned in Ancient Palmyra Has Just Been Identified
The identity of an unknown god described in inscriptions from the ancient city of Palmyra, located in modern-day Syria, has long baffled scientists. But now, a researcher declares that she has cracked the case. Palmyra existed for millennia and the city flourished around 2,000 years ago as a center of...
Hidden ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' emerges from the Tiber during severe drought
A drought in Rome has caused the remains of the so-called Bridge of Nero, or Pons Neronianus, to become visible in the Tiber River.
A giant monument twice the size of Stonehenge rests at the bottom of the Sea of Galilee
Photo by Elmendorf, Dwight Lathrop; Public Domain Image. In 2003, a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University in Israel discovered a mysterious giant monument submerged in the Sea of Galilee. (The Sea of Galilee is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth.) The discovery has been described in the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology.
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
This limestone coffin is believed to hold the remains of the biblical King Herod
Limestone coffin of Herod the GreatCredit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. Herod the Great was the king of Judea from 37 - 4 BCE. He is most famously known in the Bible as the ruler who ordered the execution of all male children under two years of age around the time Jesus Christ was born.
Scientists attempted to identify the remains of the Apostle Paul by radiocarbon dating
Image of painting of St. Paul by artist Lippo MemmiCredit: Metropolitan Museum of Art: Public Domain Image. According to Church historians, the Apostle Paul died as a martyr when he was beheaded in the first century A.D in Rome.
Ancient hoard of gold Roman coins discovered in plowed UK field
"Exceptional" treasure trove of ancient Roman gold coins found in the United Kingdom.
allthatsinteresting.com
German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey
Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
Ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers nearly 2,000 years ago found in the Netherlands
One of the most extensive ancient Roman temple complexes in northern Europe, which includes sacrificial altars used by soldiers on a far frontier of the Roman Empire, has been unearthed in the Netherlands. The first century A.D. site — known as a temple sanctuary — was located near the fork...
The ancient Mesopotamian structure that was the inspiration for the biblical Tower of Babel
The Tower of Babel Alexander MikhalchykCredit: Александр Михальчук; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In the Bible, the Tower of Babel was mentioned in the Book of Genesis as a reason why different people in the world speak different languages.
These mysterious giant stone spheres were made perfectly spherical by ancient pre-Colombian people
Diquis SphereCredit: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Diquis Spheres are located on the small island of Isla del Cano and the Diquis Delta. They have been called the mysterious giant stone spheres of Costa Rica.
‘Face of the first European’: Archeologists in Spain may have found continent’s oldest human fossil
Archaeologists in Spain claimed to have found what could be the oldest human fossil unearthed in Europe, likely dating back some 1.4 million years ago. Researchers associated with the non-profit Atapuerca Foundation say the oldest hominid fossil found in Europe until now was a jawbone unearthed in the Atapuerca mountain range of northern Spain in 2007 that was estimated to be 1.2 million years old.The new fossil discovery, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, consists of another jawbone fragment unearthed at the same site, about 2m below the layer of earth where the 2007 jawbone...
Long-Lost Egyptian Sun Temple Found After 4,500 Years
Polish and Italian archaeologists discovered the temple while excavating the Abusir necropolis near the famous ancient burial grounds of Saqqara.
IFLScience
Why Were Ancient Roman Dice So Janky? A New Study Provides A Divine Explanation
Would you like to play a game of chance? It’s very simple: we’re just going to roll a dice. We’ll even weigh it in your favor: we win if the dice rolls a one or a six, and you win if anything else comes up. Here’s the...
Pompeii Archaeologists Have Excavated a 2,000-Year-Old Middle-Class Home
Click here to read the full article. Pompeii’s archaeological park announced Saturday that it had uncovered several furnished rooms and household objects in a middle-class home in the city, it said in a press release. The discovery, according to the archaeologists, sheds considerable light on the lives of middle-class citizens in Pompeii. The team began excavating rooms in the House of the Lararium, a middle-class domus (home) in 2018. The house is so named because it contains a lavish room with a niche devoted to worshiping lares, or domestic spirits believed to protect the household. “In the Roman Empire there was a significant...
American Tourist Falls Into Italy’s Mount Vesuvius After Trespassing To Snap Selfie
A 23-year-old traveler visiting Italy from the United States fell into Mount Vesuvius on Saturday. According to ABC News, the man was trespassing in the active volcano when he dropped his phone while taking a selfie and attempted to retrieve it. He was accompanied by an Austrian, two Brits, and two other Americans.
New Pompeii furnishings highlight middle-class homes before Mt. Vesuvius eruption
Archeologists have discovered four new rooms in a house in Pompeii filled with household objects giving a rare glimpse into the final moments of life in middle-class homes before Mount Vesuvius' furious eruption. Pompeii's archeological park, one of Italy's top tourist attractions, announced the recent finds on Saturday. Its director,...
Pompeii discoveries shed light on middle class life
MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Archaeologists have discovered four new rooms in a house in Pompeii filled with plates, amphoras and other everyday objects, giving a snapshot of middle class life at the moment Mount Vesuvius's eruption buried the Roman city in AD 79.
