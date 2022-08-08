Read full article on original website
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
1 Person Dead In A Bicycle Crash In Pullman (Allegan County, MI)
The fatal collision occurred in Allegan County’s Lee Township Friday morning after a vehicle crossed the center line and struck the bicyclist head-on. Officials responded to 102nd Avenue near 56th street at [..]
'It's all for him': Grand Rapids restaurant raises thousands for employee who drowned in Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a week after a Grand Rapids man died while swimming in Grand Haven, the community where he lived and worked came together in a huge way. On Friday, Tacos El Cuñado Bridge Street hosted a fundraiser to support the family of Jonathan Mendez, and there was a line down the street even before it started.
Mother of drowning victim wants to change the discussion around lake safety
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On days like Thursday when the waves are up to 6 feet, the danger on Lake Michigan can be obvious. However, it's not just the days when the red flags are flying that can be deadly along the lakeshore. Brandi Donley, the mother of a...
2 hospitalized after fire at church shelter in Muskegon
At least two people were taken to the hospital after a fire that broke out at a Muskegon church's men's facility Saturday morning.
Fox17
Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
Grand Rapids club to get new home after fire
A Grand Rapids social club displaced by fire is one step closer to having a new permanent home.
Man in hospital after car rolls in Robinson Twp.
A man was taken to the hospital after his car rolled over several times in Robinson Township.
5 Lake Michigan beaches on ‘dangerous’ list with big waves forecast
HOLLAND, MI - Beaches between Manistee and St. Joseph have been put on the “dangerous” conditions list by the National Weather Service because strong currents and building waves are expected along the Lake Michigan coastline. Waves are expected to build during the morning hours on Thursday, peaking at...
2 drown after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven, authorities say
A Metro Detroit man is among two people who died after being pulled unresponsive from the waters of Lake Michigan on Monday, authorities confirmed.
WWMT
Michigan's longest yard sale stretches more than 180 miles along US 12
Edwardsburg, Mich. — It's back for its 19th year!. This nearly 2 decades old tradition brings sellers and buyers together along US-12. Michigan's longest yard sale that stretches from New Buffalo to Detroit returns for another year. A yard sale more than 180 miles long. Sellers looking to unload...
Homeowners on 60th St. between Burlingame and Clyde Park fed up with speeding truck drivers
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A group of homeowners are fed up with truck drivers speeding through their country neighborhood. They live on 60th Street between Burlingame and Clyde Park Avenue. Betty Verburg and several of her neighbors have lived on the street for decades. They say their quiet, county...
Crews battle fire at Men’s Shelter in Muskegon; cause undetermined
The Muskegon Police Department says investigators are trying to figure out what caused a structure fire Saturday morning.
2 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Motorcyclist hurt in Jamestown Township crash
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after Friday afternoon crash in Jamestown Township.
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting Saturday morning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two adults were left injured after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Saturday morning, according to Grand Rapids Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., near Joe Taylor Park located near Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue. The victims, a man and a...
Hazardous swimming conditions to impact beaches along West Michigan days after reported drownings
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions will affect the shores of Lake Michigan starting on Thursday, officials say, just days after three people drowned on the state’s west side.
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
