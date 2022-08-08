ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide

The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

1 arrested after traffic stop turns into foot chase

One man is facing drug and traffic violation charges following a foot pursuit with local and state agencies. On Monday, August 8, at 11:00 p.m., the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

APD: Man steals four-wheeler during test-drive

The Albany Police Department would like the community's help locating Anthony Taylor III. Police say Taylor III is wanted in connection to a Theft by Taking where he met with a subject to buy his four-wheeler. Taylor III asked to test drive the four-wheeler, drove off, and did not return...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police need help locating burglary suspect

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance locating Jarrison Lamonte Daniels. Daniels is wanted for a burglary that occurred in the 2300 Blk. of W. Gordon Ave. Police say electronics were stolen. According to APD, Daniels should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany fraudulent check investigation

Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday

An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
TIFTON, GA
13WMAZ

Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police Department makes arrest during execution of search warrant

On August 9, investigators with the Albany Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of S. Van Buren St in regards to a burglary investigation. According to a media release from APD, several items, including marijuana and a stolen Vizio television were collected. Police...
ALBANY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Sylvester man arrested for the shooting death of 21-year-old woman

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the shooting death of a young woman in Tifton. Shortly before 11 p.m. on August 10, Tifton Police were dispatched to the intersection of 5th Street and Tift Avenue in Tifton. At the scene officers found a female sitting in the driver seat...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested in connection to an estranged relationship that turned into a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21. The shooting...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported after man allegedly shot at girlfriend

One man is in police custody following a aggravated assault incident. According to a media release from APD, on August 7, officers responded to the Regent Motel on W Oglethorpe Blvd in reference to a domestic dispute. The female victim reported being shot at by her live-in boyfriend, 32-year-old Tranquil...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

One arrested for damaging abandoned building

The Albany Police Department recently arrested an individual for damaging a building. On August 6, officers responded to the 300 Block of W Roosevelt Blvd in reference to a suspicious person. According to a media release from APD, the reporting party saw a black male throwing rocks at an abandoned...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary

Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany authorities searching for man who fled after traffic stop

Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled from officers following a traffic stop. According to a police report, on Tuesday, a Sergeant with the Albany Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford Fusion near 3rd Ave and Dawson Rd. A bolo was issued for...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Identity of theft suspect wanted by police

The Albany Police Department would like the community's help in identifying the suspect in the photo for theft. Police say the suspect took a Kobalt 12 inch electric miter saw from someone's property in the 1700 block of Pineknoll Ln. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the...
ALBANY, GA

