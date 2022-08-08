The Portola Concerts in the Park are in full swing, with the next free evening of family fun coming up on Friday, August 12. The evening will bring another new sound, Whitewater, to the stage in Portola. This Reno band has a popular following throughout Western Nevada and the Tahoe area. According to organizers, they are excited to extend their audience into the Lost Sierra by joining Portola at the park, and all are welcome to attend.

PORTOLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO