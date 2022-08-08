Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Portola Concerts in the Park bringing Whitewater to the stage on Friday, August 12
The Portola Concerts in the Park are in full swing, with the next free evening of family fun coming up on Friday, August 12. The evening will bring another new sound, Whitewater, to the stage in Portola. This Reno band has a popular following throughout Western Nevada and the Tahoe area. According to organizers, they are excited to extend their audience into the Lost Sierra by joining Portola at the park, and all are welcome to attend.
Plumas County News
Sierra Nevada ‘journeys’ for underserved youth continue with ranch acquisition
Since 2010, kids from California and northern Nevada, including youth from low-income families, have been enjoying the outdoor programs provided by Sierra Nevada Journeys at Grizzly Creek Ranch. Thanks to a $1 million grant from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, the nonprofit was able to purchase the 462‑acre property, meaning the fun, educational journeys into nature will continue well into the future.
Plumas County News
Plumas County Fire Safe Council awards certificates of recognition
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) announced the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County. A personalized certificate was presented at the Aug. 11 meeting to the following community member who has demonstrated initiative and...
Plumas County News
Williams and Bartosz
Travis Alexander Williams, of Sparks, Nevada, and Emily Kristine Bartosz, of Reno, Nevada.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary August 12, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 5……….. 85……….. 62……….. 0.0. August 6……….. 88……….. 57……….. 0.0. August 7……….. 95……….. 53……….. 0.0.
Plumas County News
First 5 Plumas is recruiting for a full-time Executive Director
First 5 Plumas County Children and Families Commission. First 5 Plumas is recruiting for a full-time Executive Director. Salary for this position is $65,00-$75,000 annually + benefits. Ability to work from home or an office in Quincy. Duties include: Commission support (meetings, training and committee work), directing the implementation of...
Plumas County News
Avian flu detected in one bird in Plumas County; risk to public explained
One positive case of avian influenza was reported this week in the Lake Davis Area in an American White Pelican. A small number of individuals were in contact with bird prior to its death, trying to save the diseased bird. While this particular strain of the virus poses minimal risk to humans, out of an abundance of caution, the Plumas County Public Health Agency is warning residents of the potential risk of handling or coming into close contact with a diseased or dead bird.
Plumas County News
All 885 Plumas properties in debris removal program now cleared
All 855 properties in Plumas County whose owners enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program following last year’s Dixie and Beckwourth fires have cleared the entire debris removal process and been returned to county officials to begin the permitting process for reconstruction. The 855 returned properties include...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Murder suspect arrested in Susanville
A Pottstown, Pennsylvania murder suspect was arrested Tuesday in Susanville. According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force asked for assistance in the possible arrest of an individual wanted for murder in Montgomery County Pennsylvania. About 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, agents set...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Homeowner insurance in Plumas
I am writing this letter concerning Home Owner Insurance in Plumas County.]. Due to both the North/Bear Complex and then the Dixie Fire, the California State Insurance Commissioner enacted a moratorium on outright cancellation of Homeowner Insurance Policies. ( You could still be cancelled for non payment, and it did not preclude companies from raising your rates) Many people have seen increases in their rates in the past several years,and for some, rates have more than doubled.
Comments / 0