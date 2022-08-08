ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fiber network construction is set to begin in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced a plan to build a city-wide fiber network that will enhance utility operations earlier this year. CSU says that earlier this week a contract with ADB Companies was completed. Construction of this network will begin by the end of September...
Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed temporarily

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks (EPCP) announced on their Twitter today that Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed next Thursday, August 18. EPCP says that the closure will be for some fire mitigation in the area. The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at...
CPW invites families to Western Heritage Day at Mueller State Park

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to invite you and your family to celebrate Native Americans who lived in the area, explorers, miners and homesteaders, and all the food, lifestyles, and cultures that made up the Old West at Mueller State Park's Western Heritage Day. CPW says...
Local organization looking for youth ambassadors for Kindness Clubs in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Kindness A Day (AKAD), is a local organization in Pueblo with the goal of promoting kindness through acts of kindness, quotes, and songs. The organization is currently looking for youth ambassadors for kindness clubs at each Pueblo middle and high school. Youth ambassadors will lead activities around their school/community.
Pueblo Police seek information on fuel thefts

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are seeking information on a number of gas thefts that have happened throughout the city. Police said that since the beginning of August, there have been seven reported incidents of vehicles having their gas tanks drilled out for fuel. Damage to the vehicles has...
Dog gets new hairdo and chance at life thanks to Pueblo shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little dog, brought into the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's (HSPPR) Pueblo shelter, has a reason is all clean and ready for his new life. According to the HSPPR, when Alfie was brought into the shelter his fur was severely mattered. His coat was covered in urine and feces.
Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for bank robberies across the state

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for a string of bank robberies in the Denver metro area and Pueblo. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 46-year-old Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald was charged with four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. These charges were in connection to four bank robberies that date back to 2020.
The inmate that died in the Pueblo County Jail has been identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on August 8. The 40-year-old, identified by the Pueblo County Coroner as Martha Salas, was pronounced dead on the scene despite the life-saving measures sheriff's deputies took. The Pueblo County Coroner says that an autopsy has...
