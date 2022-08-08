Read full article on original website
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
The Nike Air Force 1 High Dresses Up In Bright Green For Its 40th Anniversary
The Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary celebration shows no signs of slowing down, as Nike continues to pump out a wide range of new styles. This upcoming Air Force 1 High, too, commemorates the four decades past, doing so with subtler branding and a vivid green colorway. Said greens...
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”
Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Releasing December 3rd
The Air Jordan 2 continuous its dichotomous nature as the 1987 model appears in both OG-style color-blocking and far-out design concepts through collaborative routes. Nina Chanel Abney and Union Los Angeles have done impressive jobs at re-imagining the second Air Jordan model, but Jordan Brand’s also sticking to the proven formula of simple colorway swaps for its upcoming release slate.
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
This Ripstop-Accented Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” Leans Halfway Into Fall
Fall is practically here, bringing with it the usual assortment of Autumnal hues. And though yellows and oranges dress this latest Air Max 90, the silhouette doesn’t quite lose itself to the season, as it opts for shades more akin to pastels. Construction-wise, however, the shoe is built of...
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
This Nike Air Force 1 Mid Gives A Subtle Scare Ahead Of Halloween
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has historically been ridiculed by the sneaker space’s gatekeepers, but it’s turned some skeptics into believers over the last seven months thanks to a healthy mix of retros, new styles and special collaborations. As autumn inches closer, the mid-top take on Bruce...
Light Tan Neoprene Centers This Nike Air Huarache
The Nike Air Huarache may no longer be an obscure silhouette beloved by only retro running sneaker fans, but it continues to enjoy a cult-following. For its latest ensemble, Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1991 has indulged in a rather simple white, light tan and black color palette, with some ruby-colored flair animating the shoe. As with debut styles of the scuba gear-inspired running sneaker, the bulk of the latest take’s upper and sole unit opts for a “colorless” arrangement, allowing for even the slightest bit of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Neoprene panels seen at the vamp, tongue and heel deviate in a sand-reminiscent hue, while Nike Huarache logos at the top of the heel and inner-lining opt for the sneaker’s bold red styling. Lastly, waffle-patterned traction underfoot reverts to a tried-and-proven black arrangement.
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
An Exotic Nike Air Force 1 Mid Appears In White Reptile Skin
Nike has spared no expense for the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, racking up an expensive haul complete with gold toothbrushes and LV-produced materials. Faux snakeskin has appeared many a time this past year, too, and now it’s even dressing the shoe’s mid-top trim. But whereas previous...
This Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gradient Goes From Navy To “University Blue”
Far from being a popular silhouette, the Nike Air Max Plus 3 continues to boast a cult-like following across select parts of the globe. Recently, the Tuned Air-cushioned silhouette emerged in a gradient of blue tones. Akin to Sean McDowell’s original proposition from 1998, the third installment of the “Tn”...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low
Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
The Jordan Two Trey Reappears In “Black/Red”
While far from being the most-coveted silhouette currently offered by the Jumpman family, the Jordan Two Trey has the potential of playing an important role in conversing Michael Jordan’s legacy. A hybrid design of some of the most important models in the Air Jordan line, the Two Trey commemorates...
Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 16th to July 22nd
Given the number of swoosh and Jumpman logos that appear on hardwood courts, storied pitches and other battlegrounds, it’s difficult avoiding work coming out from NIKE, Inc.’s world headquarters. Over the last week, official and unofficial looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike Air Max models and more...
Nike Applies “Metallic Blue” Swooshes To The Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
