Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Stewart’s Shops is switching up its Washington Street location in Watertown, what will happen with the existing store?. According to Stewart’s real estate representative Chuck Marshall, the company is trying to work through redevelopment with someone who would put a laundromat at the location.
Watertown spending Covid relief money on 40 projects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is working on 40 projects with the $22.3 million the city received in federal Covid relief funds. “We have a couple of them that are nearing completion, quite a few of them in design, and a lot more that we still need to get through,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.
Northern Credit Union to merge with Countryside
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Syracuse-based Countryside Federal Credit Union have agreed to merge with Watertown-based Northern Credit Union. The merger won’t change much of the way each credit union is run for what will now be a combined 42,000 credit union members. Sometimes a merger can mean employee layoffs, but in this merger, officials say there are no plans for that.
Perfect weather for outdoor plans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s sunshine in the forecast through the weekend. Today started out on the cool side. Early morning temperatures were in the 40s and 50s and it will be around 75 by afternoon. It will be sunny and a little humid, but nothing oppressive. Overnight...
Watertown apartment complex sells for $3.5M
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown apartment complex has sold for $3.5 million. Jake Johnson, Matt Waldroff and Ben Waldroff are partnering on the deal for Clinton Court Apartments. The 42-unit complex is on the first block of Clinton Street in Watertown. Johnson tells 7 News the group closed...
Nice this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will keep the area dry this weekend. Expect highs in the 70′s with lows around 50. Showers are expected next week as low pressure moves into the region.
Local officials reflect on changes in Covid guidelines
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Centers for Disease Control ease Covid-19 restrictions, local leaders are reflecting on the beginning of the pandemic, the rules and the last two-and-a-half years. In March 2020, Joe Lightfoot was the St. Lawrence County Legislature chair. “There was a lot of frustration in...
Another great-looking day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day was off to a refreshing start. Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s and the dew point was in the mid-50s. Rain is possible today, but there’s only a 30% chance. Mostly, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Now’s the time to buy locally grown food, says nutrition program manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north country is at the peak of the growing season and it’s the best time to buy locally grown fruits and vegetables. That’s according to April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, who appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday.
Steven James Shoulette, 47, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Steven James Shoulette, 47, passed away, Monday evening, August 8, 2022. Born on May 10, 1975 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas R. and Lynn J. Tyo Shoulette. He was an honor student at Alexandria Central School, graduating in 1993. He played in Alexandria Bay Minor Hockey and Thousand Island Minor Hockey, from the age of 6, until graduating high school.
Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday. What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street. City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going...
Early voting in second round of New York primaries begins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early voting started Saturday for New York’s second round of primaries. Lewis, St. Lawrence, and some Jefferson County residents will be voting for candidates in the newly drawn 21st district. The rest of Jefferson County’s residents are now in the 24th district. Here’s...
Police to crack down on fast drivers this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Drivers - slow down. Police officers will be cracking down on speeding. Governor Hochul announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the entire state will have more patrol cars on the roads next week to target speeding. The reason is because this week - August 14...
Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
Watertown’s Streetscape project underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction is underway on Watertown’s Streetscape project. It’s visible on Franklin Street as well as Lachanauer plaza near Coffeen Street as CSI Construction begins the upgrades. The $3.6 million project was funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, money the city won to improve...
Canton-Potsdam Hospital workers overwhelmingly support contract
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Union workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital voted Thursday to accept a new contract. Representatives of SEIU 1199 Upstate say members turned out in high numbers and overwhelmingly passed the agreement. The three-year deal raises wages by 15%. The hospital will also add 1.5% to each worker’s...
Gouverneur Rescue Squad says grant will benefit entire county
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Federal funds for a St. Lawrence County ambulance squad will bring newer equipment and advanced training. To help bring hands-on training and education to first responders, the Gouverneur Rescue Squad is receiving $130,000 in federal grant money. “The way that money can be used for...
Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay
Alexandria Bay, New York (WWNY) - If you see people running around with swords and pirate hats in Alexandria Bay this weekend, have no fear. That’s all part of Pirate Days. After being forced to walk the plank last year, Alexandria Bay’s pirate days are back. Scoundrels and scallywags alike have come together for a weekend of crafts, contests, cuisine, and plenty of entertainment.
Groups join forces to help cancer patients
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund and Compassionate Care Foundation are working to get north country residents free cancer treatments. The organizations are working together to help fight the cost of breast and ovarian cancer and the psychological and physical toll it can have on patients.
Wallace L. Bucklew, 79, Thousand Islands Park
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Wallace L. Bucklew will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 11 AM at Christ Episcopal Church with Rev. Lisa Busby, pastor, presiding. Mr. Bucklew, 79, Florida and Thousand Islands Park, died July 22, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral...
