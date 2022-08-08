ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Phys.org

Researchers develop highly accurate sensor for E. coli risk detection

Researchers at CU Boulder have developed and validated a new sensor for E. coli risk detection that features an impressive 83% accuracy rate when detecting contamination in surface waters. The findings were recently published in Water Research and could improve detection of a variety of contaminants quickly and effectively in...
Phys.org

Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?

In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
Phys.org

In the future, Norwegian salmon can be fed with locally sourced ragworms

Researchers had the idea of feeding ragworms with locally-cultivated seaweeds. The results were as gold-edged as the worms themselves—a high-quality, locally-sourced and sustainable feed for farmed salmon. "Ragworms are an exciting new feed raw material that can help to reduce the sector's dependency on imported materials, thus making Norwegian...
Phys.org

Using a natural enemy to kill brown marmorated stink bug eggs

A study involving scientists from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA)-CABI Joint Laboratory (Joint Lab) has highlighted the mass rearing capabilities of a natural enemy to fight the brown marmorated stink bug pest. Dr. Feng Zhang, CABI's Regional Director, East & South-East Asia, led research which shows...
Phys.org

Strategies revealed for effective delivery of K-12 online education

North Carolina State University researchers released findings from an analysis of 284 different studies on the challenges and best practices for teaching K-12 classes online—an effort launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to help teachers and administrators as they transitioned rapidly to online instruction. The researchers used the findings, which...
Phys.org

Revealing the salty secrets of the biggest environmental shift since dinosaurs

A new Nature Geoscience study from The Australian National University (ANU) offers further clues about what happened to the Mediterranean during a tumultuous period that likely included the most catastrophic flooding event in Earth's recorded history. The Zanclean megaflood happened around 5 million years ago following the collapse of the...
Phys.org

China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field

On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, produced a steady field of 45.22 tesla (T), the highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet in the world. It broke the previous world record of 45 tesla created in 1999 by...
Phys.org

Cousin of crop-killing bacteria mutating rapidly

A bacterial species closely related to deadly citrus greening disease is rapidly evolving its ability to infect insect hosts, and possibly plants as well. The newly identified species belongs to Liberibacter, a family of bacteria known to infect several economically important crops. There are nine known Liberibacter species, including one that infects potatoes and three that are associated with citrus greening.
Phys.org

3D-printed, nickel-based electrocatalysts enable highly efficient hydrogen evolution

Water electrolysis is an effective method for producing hydrogen using renewable sources of energy. The development of cost-effective electrocatalysts for efficient and durable hydrogen evolution reaction in alkaline media is of vital importance to meet the increasing demand of hydrogen. The platinum group metals exhibit excellent activity in hydrogen evolution...
Phys.org

Detection of physical forces produced by bacterial infection can initiate the immune response

The immune system is under the constant challenge of specifically detecting dangerous microbes to remove them. Dr. Andrea Puhar and her team at The Laboratory for Molecular Infection Medicine Sweden (MIMS) at Umeå University, discovered that gut cells sense harmful bacteria through the mechanical force exerted on their cell surface during bacterial invasion. A protein called PIEZO1, which is able to sense mechanical signals, is necessary to detect invading bacteria. Activation of PIEZO1 during infection triggers a protective immune response. The study is now published in the scientific journal Cell Reports.
Phys.org

A simple way of sculpting matter into complex shapes

A new method for shaping matter into complex shapes, with the use of 'twisted' light, has been demonstrated in research at the University of Strathclyde. When atoms are cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero (-273 degrees C), they stop behaving like particles and start to behave like waves. Atoms...
Phys.org

Beyond net-zero: We should, if we can, cool the planet back to pre-industrial levels

By Andrew King, Celia McMichael, Harry McClelland, Jacqueline Peel, Kale Sniderman, Kathryn Bowen, Tilo Ziehn and Zebedee Nichol, The Conversation. The world's focus is sharply fixed on achieving net-zero emissions, yet surprisingly little thought has been given to what comes afterwards. In our new paper, published today in Nature Climate Change, we discuss the big unknowns in a post net-zero world.
Phys.org

Study demonstrates combination of betadine and silver colloidal gel effectively eliminates infection-causing bacteria

Findings from a new study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) suggest that a combination of betadine and silver colloidal gel are more effective than either material alone for inhibiting the growth of common infection-causing bacteria. The findings could help medical professionals better treat and prevent serious infections in large wounds, including burns.
Phys.org

Stiff, achy knees? Lab-made cartilage gel outperforms the real thing

Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections—some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults—867 million people—worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
Phys.org

Scientists identify a plant molecule that sops up iron-rich heme

Symbiotic relationships between legumes and the bacteria that grow in their roots are critical for plant survival. Without those bacteria, the plants would have no source of nitrogen, an element that is essential for building proteins and other biomolecules, and they would be dependent on nitrogen fertilizer in the soil.
