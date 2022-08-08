Teen with guns arrested after 'disturbance' near Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old was arrested late Saturday outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds when an off-duty Lawrence police officer working security found him in possession of three guns, a police report shows.

The officer was working security at gate 1 near 38th Street when he saw the teen involved in a "disturbance" and placed him under arrest, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff told WRTV.

The report shows it happened about 8:30 p.m., which is after people are let into the fairgrounds.

Police collected the guns — a Glock 19, a Glock 36 and an Arminius revolver as evidence, according to the report. The report indicates the guns were not fired.

Woodruff told WRTV the officer began to investigate after noticing the disturbance outside the gate.

The teen then took off running but was caught a short time later. The officer then found the three guns in a backpack he was carrying and took him into custody, according to Woodruff.

Woodruff told WRTV he never made it into the fairgrounds.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession by a minor and was later released to a parent.

Stephanie McFarland, a spokeswoman for the fairgrounds deferred to police about the arrest, saying it happened at the "perimeter" of the fairgrounds.

The police report shows the arrest was made at the fairgrounds' address, 1202 E. 38th St.

McFarland reiterated the arrest did not happen inside the property. She said it is the fairgrounds' protocol to have officers stationed at the gates.

She later provided information on the fairgrounds' safety protocols , adding, "It shows security measures the State Fair has in place, and those security measures worked in regard to the incident in question."

