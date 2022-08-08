ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Teen with guns arrested after 'disturbance' near Indiana State Fairgrounds

By Lucas Gonzalez, Kaitlyn Kendall
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old was arrested late Saturday outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds when an off-duty Lawrence police officer working security found him in possession of three guns, a police report shows.

The officer was working security at gate 1 near 38th Street when he saw the teen involved in a "disturbance" and placed him under arrest, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff told WRTV.

The report shows it happened about 8:30 p.m., which is after people are let into the fairgrounds.

Police collected the guns — a Glock 19, a Glock 36 and an Arminius revolver as evidence, according to the report. The report indicates the guns were not fired.

Woodruff told WRTV the officer began to investigate after noticing the disturbance outside the gate.

The teen then took off running but was caught a short time later. The officer then found the three guns in a backpack he was carrying and took him into custody, according to Woodruff.

Woodruff told WRTV he never made it into the fairgrounds.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession by a minor and was later released to a parent.

Stephanie McFarland, a spokeswoman for the fairgrounds deferred to police about the arrest, saying it happened at the "perimeter" of the fairgrounds.

The police report shows the arrest was made at the fairgrounds' address, 1202 E. 38th St.

McFarland reiterated the arrest did not happen inside the property. She said it is the fairgrounds' protocol to have officers stationed at the gates.

She later provided information on the fairgrounds' safety protocols , adding, "It shows security measures the State Fair has in place, and those security measures worked in regard to the incident in question."

This is a developing story.

GEABFD
5d ago

"Automatic Pistols" 🙄 When will so called "Reporters" learn something....those are Semi Automatic....Change It or remove the article until it is fixed

James Hayden
5d ago

The story was covered really well except those are not''automatic" hand guns. They are ''semiautomatic". May not seem like much,but that's like calling an AR15 an ''assault rifle". Its no such thing. Now a M16 would be an assault rifle because it is capable of FULL AUTOMATIC operation. That's like saying a model 1911 is an automatic pistol. please people, when you're gonna report something to the public get it right. That's why there's so much confusion in these reports...

Lonna Johnson
5d ago

the color of the child should not matter... it is the horror that he felt the need to have one ...or either he was planning to do something... but at the end of the day....where is the parents....We as parents better get back to old school snooping..... I know I made it my business to check my boys rooms...they don't have no privacy parents.. they are in your house....until they get their own....wasn't going to be making bombs in my house..lol...my sons are 36 and 38...now...but boys are real sneaky... you got to keep your eye on them...especially these days.

