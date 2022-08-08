TAMPA — The familiar concourse had been replaced by a culture shock. At least that’s how Jay and Jessica Rybak saw it Saturday night. Like myriad other Bucs patrons, the married season-ticket holders from Bonita Springs were a bit jarred upon approaching their seats in the lower level of Raymond James Stadium’s south end zone. Directly above them, where a sprawling walkway, Tiki bar and various concessions once existed, was a wide block of new makeshift seats.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO