KY Lottery

BEND, Ore. (AP) — St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back. Employees were told Thursday of the total amounts allegedly owed, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Scott Palmer of the Oregon Nurses Association said the amounts range from less than $100 to as much as $3,000. St. Charles leadership said in a written statement that the average amount owed is $780, and that many employees have already signed forms agreeing to repay the money. More than 2,300 employees owe some money to St. Charles, a spokeswoman told The Bulletin.

