PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
03-16-27-33-42
(three, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,750,000
Cash4Life
24-26-50-51-58, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-four, twenty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto
04-10-16-19-32-38
(four, ten, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1,410,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Pick 2 Day
4-6, Wild: 7
(four, six; Wild: seven)
Pick 2 Evening
4-2, Wild: 8
(four, two; Wild: eight)
Pick 3 Day
1-9-4, Wild: 7
(one, nine, four; Wild: seven)
Pick 3 Evening
0-4-9, Wild: 8
(zero, four, nine; Wild: eight)
Pick 4 Day
1-5-7-1, Wild: 7
(one, five, seven, one; Wild: seven)
Pick 4 Evening
1-3-3-0, Wild: 8
(one, three, three, zero; Wild: eight)
Pick 5 Day
1-7-7-9-1, Wild: 7
(one, seven, seven, nine, one; Wild: seven)
Pick 5 Evening
7-4-7-0-7, Wild: 8
(seven, four, seven, zero, seven; Wild: eight)
Powerball
32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000
Treasure Hunt
02-08-25-26-30
(two, eight, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
