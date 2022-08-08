ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

03-16-27-33-42

(three, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,750,000

Cash4Life

24-26-50-51-58, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-four, twenty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)

Match 6 Lotto

04-10-16-19-32-38

(four, ten, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1,410,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 2 Day

4-6, Wild: 7

(four, six; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

4-2, Wild: 8

(four, two; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

1-9-4, Wild: 7

(one, nine, four; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

0-4-9, Wild: 8

(zero, four, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

1-5-7-1, Wild: 7

(one, five, seven, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

1-3-3-0, Wild: 8

(one, three, three, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

1-7-7-9-1, Wild: 7

(one, seven, seven, nine, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

7-4-7-0-7, Wild: 8

(seven, four, seven, zero, seven; Wild: eight)

Powerball

32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000

Treasure Hunt

02-08-25-26-30

(two, eight, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Comments / 0

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

