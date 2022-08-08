ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:

2-2-1-5, FIREBALL: 9

(two, two, one, five; FIREBALL: nine)

