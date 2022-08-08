Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
fox2detroit.com
'Live 6' promotes rebirth of Livernois and 6 Mile business district
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit’s business scene is booming - and it’s not where you think you would find it. Move over Downtown and Midtown, the Livernois/Six Mile/McNichols business district also known as Live6, is competing for the spotlight. "It really is the crossroads of a terrific commercial...
fox2detroit.com
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed over high bacteria levels
(FOX 2) - Heading into the weekend, there are four beach closures and another seven contamination advisories in effect across Michigan. Three of the closures were reported in Southeast Michigan lakes, including two in Oakland County and one in Washtenaw County. Independence Lake near Dexter was first shutdown Thursday for E. coli bacteria levels.
fox2detroit.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan for first time
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Spotted lanternfly were found in Michigan for the first time last week. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the small population of the invasive insects were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. Spotted lanternfly...
fox2detroit.com
Roadkill Nights legal drag racing returns to Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Car enthusiasts, it's time to rev your engines and shift your gears into drive. The 7th annual Roadkill Nights is taking place this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Pontiac, at the M1 Concourse on Woodward Ave. MotorTrend presents Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge is a one-day...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead at Lake Orion plant • Child dragged in Redford hit-and-run • Public transit millage in Oakland County
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A General Motors manufacturing plant in Lake Orion was shutdown and employees ordered to go home Thursday morning after a fight between employees inside led to a fatality. Employees arriving at the assembly plant for the 6 a.m. shift were being turned away without explanation. The...
fox2detroit.com
City cleaning blighted Detroit properties that owners neglect
The city of Detroit is working to clean up blighted private properties that have received violation notices but haven't been cleaned. The owners will be charged for this.
fox2detroit.com
No-contact recommendations lifted in Huron River chemical spill
FOX 2 - Officials have lifted the no-contact recommendations with the Huron River after a recent to Tribar toxic chemical spill originating in Wixom. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that the amount of chromium released to the river is not at a risk level for human health on Friday, although sampling will continue.
fox2detroit.com
Roadkill Nights is coming back to Woodward for legal drag racing!
Start your engines and get ready to zoom, because on Saturday, Aug. 13th Roadkill Nights is happening in Pontiac at the M1 Concourse. For more information be sure to check out their website. https://www.motortrend.com/events/roadkill-nights-2022-m1-concourse-woodward-avenue/
fox2detroit.com
Wild police chase in Wayne County • Matt DePerno denies access to tabulators • Trump supports warrant release
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
fox2detroit.com
Mike Morris is Giving Back to the Community By Providing School Supplies for Children
Mike Morris, a personal injury attorney based in Southfield, Michigan is helping children be prepared for the upcoming school year by hosting his annual backpack give away. The event happens on Saturday from 11am -1pm at Mike Morris Injury Law Firm. This event is made for student from the grades Kindergarten through fifth grade.
fox2detroit.com
Martell Bivings says Detroit is ready to take a chance on a Black Republican
Born and raised on Joy Road on the city’s west side, the GOP long shot and political scientist is banking on his Black card and Motown bona fides. He is also counting on the desire of some Detroiters to have an African-American congressman to give him a fighting chance with voters who he says, are concerned first and foremost with the economy.
fox2detroit.com
'Blight to Beauty': Crews clean up blighted properties owners refuse to maintain
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit is working to clean up blight and beautify the city. "Our initiative is the mayor's passion, which is transforming our great city from blight to beauty," said Katrina Crawley, the assistant director of Blight Remediation for the City of Detroit General Services Department.
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
fox2detroit.com
Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners to stop leaving USB plugs inside after rash of thefts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a trend on TikTok, a how-to on stealing Kias and Hyundais. "It’s becoming a game even though there is nothing funny about it," George Glassman, president of the Glassman Automotive Group. FOX 2 told you about the so-called "Kia Boyz" last week and...
fox2detroit.com
Reward offered after man found shot to death in Detroit last winter
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tips are sought after a man was found dead in Detroit last year. Cortez Bowerman was shot to death around 4 p.m. Dec. 19, 2021. His body was found in front of a home in the 13500 block of Orleans, near I-75 and the Davison Freeway.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County woman wins $1 million Michigan Lottery Mega Millions prize
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a Wayne County woman thought she won $1,000 from the Michigan Lottery, it was really $1 million. "I decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket because the jackpot was so high," said Nikki Lawson, of Harper Woods. "The next day I saw an email from the Lottery notifying me that I’d won a prize. I logged in to my Lottery account to see what I’d won, assuming it was a $1,000 prize or a prize around that amount.
fox2detroit.com
Ongoing search for Zion Foster's body in landfill grows costly
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities and the family of Zion Foster -- are not giving up in the search for the Eastpointe teen's body searching a landfill in Lenox Township since May. "It’s been little to no sleep for our family, there are nightmares, there are moments and bouts...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for pepper-spraying Detroit gas station employee
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after he pepper-sprayed a gas station employee Thursday in Detroit. Police said the assault happened at a gas station at 8031 Gratiot, near Van Dyke, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at...
fox2detroit.com
Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
