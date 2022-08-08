ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

'Live 6' promotes rebirth of Livernois and 6 Mile business district

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit’s business scene is booming - and it’s not where you think you would find it. Move over Downtown and Midtown, the Livernois/Six Mile/McNichols business district also known as Live6, is competing for the spotlight. "It really is the crossroads of a terrific commercial...
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed over high bacteria levels

(FOX 2) - Heading into the weekend, there are four beach closures and another seven contamination advisories in effect across Michigan. Three of the closures were reported in Southeast Michigan lakes, including two in Oakland County and one in Washtenaw County. Independence Lake near Dexter was first shutdown Thursday for E. coli bacteria levels.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan for first time

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Spotted lanternfly were found in Michigan for the first time last week. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the small population of the invasive insects were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. Spotted lanternfly...
Roadkill Nights legal drag racing returns to Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Car enthusiasts, it's time to rev your engines and shift your gears into drive. The 7th annual Roadkill Nights is taking place this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Pontiac, at the M1 Concourse on Woodward Ave. MotorTrend presents Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge is a one-day...
No-contact recommendations lifted in Huron River chemical spill

FOX 2 - Officials have lifted the no-contact recommendations with the Huron River after a recent to Tribar toxic chemical spill originating in Wixom. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that the amount of chromium released to the river is not at a risk level for human health on Friday, although sampling will continue.
Roadkill Nights is coming back to Woodward for legal drag racing!

Start your engines and get ready to zoom, because on Saturday, Aug. 13th Roadkill Nights is happening in Pontiac at the M1 Concourse. For more information be sure to check out their website. https://www.motortrend.com/events/roadkill-nights-2022-m1-concourse-woodward-avenue/
Martell Bivings says Detroit is ready to take a chance on a Black Republican

Born and raised on Joy Road on the city’s west side, the GOP long shot and political scientist is banking on his Black card and Motown bona fides. He is also counting on the desire of some Detroiters to have an African-American congressman to give him a fighting chance with voters who he says, are concerned first and foremost with the economy.
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
Wayne County woman wins $1 million Michigan Lottery Mega Millions prize

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a Wayne County woman thought she won $1,000 from the Michigan Lottery, it was really $1 million. "I decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket because the jackpot was so high," said Nikki Lawson, of Harper Woods. "The next day I saw an email from the Lottery notifying me that I’d won a prize. I logged in to my Lottery account to see what I’d won, assuming it was a $1,000 prize or a prize around that amount.
Ongoing search for Zion Foster's body in landfill grows costly

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities and the family of Zion Foster -- are not giving up in the search for the Eastpointe teen's body searching a landfill in Lenox Township since May. "It’s been little to no sleep for our family, there are nightmares, there are moments and bouts...
Suspect wanted for pepper-spraying Detroit gas station employee

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after he pepper-sprayed a gas station employee Thursday in Detroit. Police said the assault happened at a gas station at 8031 Gratiot, near Van Dyke, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at...
Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
