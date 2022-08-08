HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a Wayne County woman thought she won $1,000 from the Michigan Lottery, it was really $1 million. "I decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket because the jackpot was so high," said Nikki Lawson, of Harper Woods. "The next day I saw an email from the Lottery notifying me that I’d won a prize. I logged in to my Lottery account to see what I’d won, assuming it was a $1,000 prize or a prize around that amount.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO