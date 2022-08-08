ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

7-2-1-7, SB: 9

(seven, two, one, seven; SB: nine)

