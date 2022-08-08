Report: RI ranks 25th for child well-being

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A report on the well-being of Rhode Island children reveals that a lot of kids are still suffering from the ongoing mental health crisis.

The Annie E. Casey Foun­da­tion released its annual “Kids Count Data Book” that gathers data on child care, with this year’s report focusing on child mental health.

The report states children in America are in the midst of a mental health crisis, struggling with anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels. The report sheds light on the COVID-19 pandemic and how it brought children trauma and tremendous loss over the past two and a half years.

It also looks at economic well-being, family and community, education and physical health, and ranks states based on overall well-being.

Rhode Island ranks 25th in the country for overall child well-being. Massachusetts tops the list, while New Mexico ranks at the bottom.

Data from the report shows that in Rhode Island, more than one in seven children (14%) experienced anxiety and/or depression in 2020, the year the pandemic hit.

The report also shows that children in more than 40 states were more likely to encounter anxiety or depression during the first year of the pandemic.

Racial and ethnic disparities disproportionately contribute to mental health issues among children of color, according to the report:

17% of children of all backgrounds live in poverty compared to 32% of Black children and 31% of American Indian children

27% of all kids have parents who lack secure employment; this rate rockets to 44% for American Indian children and 41% for Black children

Latino children, when compared to their white peers, are also more likely to grow up in poverty and to have parents who aren’t securely employed

The report recommends that all children have access to the mental health care they need and also urges lawmakers to enact programs and policies to ease children’s mental health burdens.

