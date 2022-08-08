ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

VA clinic to be named in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic." Walorski, who served on the Committee on...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
WTHR

Indiana Task Force 1 returns after Kentucky flood relief deployment

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past two weeks, Indiana Task Force 1 deployed dozens of specialized crew members to Kentucky, performing rescues and searches and assisting local authorities overwhelmed by the flooding. “Pictures don’t do it justice," said Jay Settergren, an Indianapolis Fire Department battalion chief and deployment task force...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Good News: Return to the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro had so much fun meeting people last week at the Indiana State Fair, he decided to go back!. Dave's objective, of course, was hearing your positive, uplifting stories, but you can't blame him for making a detour to one of the dozens of great food vendors on the midway. He asked for recommendations.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IDOH partners with The Milk Bank to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced a new partnership with The Milk Bank to host milk drives in order to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies. The Every Ounce Counts initiative, a statewide collaborative effort, will work to increase immediate and long-term milk donations, with the goal of providing convenient opportunities for milk donors to help improve infant health and save lives, the health department said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air Act#Business Industry#Linus Business#Idem
WTHR

Indianapolis police aim to attract, retain top talent

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said they’re pulling out all the stops to train and keep top police department talent. IMPD is one of the many departments throughout the country struggling to hire full-time staff. Right now, IMPD has 200 openings - 1,843 officers is considered fully staffed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Planners looking for public input on making dangerous central Indiana streets safer

INDIANAPOLIS — Planning officials for the city of Indianapolis have unveiled a way for the public to speak up about dangerous streets. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed the Safe Streets and Roads For All Action Plan and now wants to hear from residents. The plan is the first step toward securing federal funding to go toward preventing death and serious injury on central Indiana roads and streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WTHR

Greenfield schools renew agreement for panic button app

GREENFIELD, Ind. — As students head back to the classrooms, Hancock County schools are beginning the year with safety in mind. "We try to take that fear away as much as we can, so they can focus on the kids," said Greenfield-Central High School Principal Jason Cary. Laken Rosing,...
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Study reveals gaps in support for pregnant women in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Women in Indiana are facing major barriers to having healthy babies and getting support while pregnant. That's according to the #AskTheWomen Project, a new research study Initiated by the Grassroots Maternal & Child Health Initiative, through the IU Fairbanks School of Public Health. The bottom line, it...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Butler launches teacher-led training program to help new educators

INDIANAPOLIS — With so many teacher openings and emergency permits, Butler University is launching a program to offer teachers support. It is a teacher-led training to help equip newly hired educators succeed in the classroom. The program offers basic insight on lesson planning, classroom management, developmental theory and assessment from long-time teachers across the state.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Hoosier students getting job-readiness boost from IDOE

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Central Christian Academy on Indianapolis' southeast side are starting the new year with big support from the Indiana Department of Education. In July, the IDOE awarded $10 million to 58 different schools across the state to help them incorporate Indiana Employability Skills into...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Whitestown PD arrests 2, rescues baby in Wisconsin kidnapping case

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two kidnapping suspects, accused of abducting a baby from Wisconsin, were caught in Indiana. Police in Wisconsin said the baby's father battered a 2-month-old's mother and then took the baby. Police in Kenosha said the father did not live in that area and there was no arrangement for him to take the baby.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy