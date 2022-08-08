Read full article on original website
VA clinic to be named in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic." Walorski, who served on the Committee on...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
Check Up 13: Abdominal aortic aneurysms and the importance of trivascular screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ira McKay, 77, spends most days working on the five-acre Madison County farm he shares with his fiancé, Barbara Bowman-Johnson. He's enjoyed a life free of health concerns and has a zest for life. "I'd rather burn out then rust out," McKay said. He says he...
Indiana Task Force 1 returns after Kentucky flood relief deployment
INDIANAPOLIS — For the past two weeks, Indiana Task Force 1 deployed dozens of specialized crew members to Kentucky, performing rescues and searches and assisting local authorities overwhelmed by the flooding. “Pictures don’t do it justice," said Jay Settergren, an Indianapolis Fire Department battalion chief and deployment task force...
Good News: Return to the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro had so much fun meeting people last week at the Indiana State Fair, he decided to go back!. Dave's objective, of course, was hearing your positive, uplifting stories, but you can't blame him for making a detour to one of the dozens of great food vendors on the midway. He asked for recommendations.
IDOH partners with The Milk Bank to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced a new partnership with The Milk Bank to host milk drives in order to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies. The Every Ounce Counts initiative, a statewide collaborative effort, will work to increase immediate and long-term milk donations, with the goal of providing convenient opportunities for milk donors to help improve infant health and save lives, the health department said.
Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls
INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
'Ghostbusters' Ecto-1 replica among cars on display at Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was a great night to visit the Indiana State Fair, which continues through Aug. 21. This year, the fair is celebrating all things cars, recognizing the Hoosier State's deep, century-long connection to engines and horsepower. On Friday, Chuck Lofton and Julia Moffitt found a replica of...
'Plane Pull Challenge' raises thousands for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport hosted a big fundraiser Saturday for Special Olympics Indiana. It was the 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge. Teams of 15 people tested their strength in a tug of war against a Boeing 757 jet. The event is for a great cause, as Special Olympics...
Indianapolis police aim to attract, retain top talent
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said they’re pulling out all the stops to train and keep top police department talent. IMPD is one of the many departments throughout the country struggling to hire full-time staff. Right now, IMPD has 200 openings - 1,843 officers is considered fully staffed.
Planners looking for public input on making dangerous central Indiana streets safer
INDIANAPOLIS — Planning officials for the city of Indianapolis have unveiled a way for the public to speak up about dangerous streets. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed the Safe Streets and Roads For All Action Plan and now wants to hear from residents. The plan is the first step toward securing federal funding to go toward preventing death and serious injury on central Indiana roads and streets.
Gov. Holcomb signs executive order calling for special election to fill Rep. Walorski's seat
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday calling for a special election to fill the vacancy of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash Aug. 3. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8,...
Public safety, infrastructure top of mind in Hogsett's 2023 budget proposal
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is making his push for the city's priorities for the coming year, proposing his budget before City-County Council Monday evening. The mayor's budget calls for massive investments to the city with no new local taxes on Indy residents - focusing on education, combatting...
Greenfield schools renew agreement for panic button app
GREENFIELD, Ind. — As students head back to the classrooms, Hancock County schools are beginning the year with safety in mind. "We try to take that fear away as much as we can, so they can focus on the kids," said Greenfield-Central High School Principal Jason Cary. Laken Rosing,...
Study reveals gaps in support for pregnant women in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Women in Indiana are facing major barriers to having healthy babies and getting support while pregnant. That's according to the #AskTheWomen Project, a new research study Initiated by the Grassroots Maternal & Child Health Initiative, through the IU Fairbanks School of Public Health. The bottom line, it...
Butler launches teacher-led training program to help new educators
INDIANAPOLIS — With so many teacher openings and emergency permits, Butler University is launching a program to offer teachers support. It is a teacher-led training to help equip newly hired educators succeed in the classroom. The program offers basic insight on lesson planning, classroom management, developmental theory and assessment from long-time teachers across the state.
Hoosier students getting job-readiness boost from IDOE
INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Central Christian Academy on Indianapolis' southeast side are starting the new year with big support from the Indiana Department of Education. In July, the IDOE awarded $10 million to 58 different schools across the state to help them incorporate Indiana Employability Skills into...
Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
Whitestown PD arrests 2, rescues baby in Wisconsin kidnapping case
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two kidnapping suspects, accused of abducting a baby from Wisconsin, were caught in Indiana. Police in Wisconsin said the baby's father battered a 2-month-old's mother and then took the baby. Police in Kenosha said the father did not live in that area and there was no arrangement for him to take the baby.
