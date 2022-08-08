Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets Yet Another Split Colorway: Photos
While it might be part of the Air Jordan 1 family, you have to admit that the Jordan 1 Mid is underrated. Sometimes, people like to say that Mids don't count as a real shoe, but that is just silly and pretty elitist. The Air Jordan 1 Mid serves a purpose and that is to be accessible, less expensive, and highly fashionable. It is always meeting those objectives and the latest colorways have been incredibly interesting.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Low For Kids Features Numerous Textures: Photos
It is almost back to school time which means parents are going out of their way to shop for new outfits for their children. Now is the best time to do so, and if you care about how your kids look at school, then you are probably thinking about what sneakers you should try and get them. Jordan Brand seems to be giving parents a ton of options right now, including this new Air Jordan 1 Low, which can be found below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bronny & Bryce James Debut LeBron's Latest Signature Sneaker
LeBron James has one of the most successful signature sneaker lines in the entire world right now, and after the success of the Nike LeBron 19, fans have been waiting to see what he would do with the Nike LeBron 20. Prior to yesterday, we had no indications of what this shoe would look like. LeBron had been keeping fans in the lurch, and many were wondering when we would finally get some teasers.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Black Thought & Danger Mouse Release Stellar Joint Album "Cheat Codes"
An album you didn't know you needed has Hip Hop Heads in a tizzy this New Music Friday (August 12). Two respected industry veterans have collided on Cheat Codes, which hosts a remarkable production and equally exceptional bars from Danger Mouse and Black Thought. They came together to create a project that emphasized both of their talents, and it didn't miss a beat.
Comments / 0