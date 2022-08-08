ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Early voting begins in Southwest Florida

 5 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – Early voting begins today across Southwest Florida for the Primary Election. Find out where you can vote in your county.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY –

7:00am-7:00pm

  • Punta Gorda Historic Court House – 226 Taylor St. Punta Gorda FL 33950
  • Mid-County Regional Library – 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. Port Charlotte, FL 33952
  • Mac V. Horton West County Annex – 6868 San Casa Dr. Englewood, FL 34224

For more information: Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections

COLLIER COUNTY –

August 13th to August 20th

  • Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamiami Trl E, Naples FL 34112
  • Cambier Park Norris Center – 755 8TH Ave S, Naples FL 34102
  • Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Ave N, Everglades City FL 34139
  • Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples FL 34116
  • Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Blvd, Naples FL 34120
  • Immokalee Community Park – 321 N 1ST St, Immokalee FL 34142
  • Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples FL 34109-8840
  • Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Dr, Marco Island FL 34145-5030
  • North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Rd, Naples FL 34109
  • South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy, Naples FL 34113
  • Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Ave, Naples FL 34104-3659

For more information: Collier County Supervisor of Elections

DESOTO COUNTY –

August 8th to August 20th

8:00am-4:30pm (M-F), 7:00am-3:00pm (Sat. 7 Sun.)

  • Supervisor of Elections Office – 201 E. Oak Street, Room 104, Arcadia, FL 34266

For more information: DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections

GLADES COUNTY –

August 13th to August 20th

8:30am-4:30pm

  • 998 US HWY 27 South, Moore Haven

For more information: Glades County Supervisor of Elections

HENDRY COUNTY –

August 8th to August 20th

9:00am-6:00pm

  • Supervisor of Elections Office – 25 E. Hickpochee Avenue (City of LaBelle only)
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 1100 S. Olympia Street, Suite 504, Clewiston

For more information: Hendry County Supervisor of Elections

LEE COUNTY –

August 13th to August 20th

10:00am-6:00pm

  • Cape Coral – Lee County Library – 921 SW 39th ter, Cape Coral FL 33914
  • Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Center – 2990 Edison ave, Fort Myers FL 33916
  • East County Regional Library – 881 Gunnery rd N, Lehigh Acres FL 33971
  • Estero Recreation Center – 9200 Corkscrew Palms blvd, Estero FL 33928
  • Fort Myers Regional Library – 1651 Lee st, Fort Myers FL 33901
  • Lakes Regional Library – 15290 Bass rd, Fort Myers FL 33919
  • Lee County Elections – Bonita Springs Branch Office – 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs FL 34134
  • Lee County Elections – Cape Coral Branch Office – 1039 SE 9th ave, Cape Coral FL 33990
  • Lee County Elections Center – 13180 S Cleveland ave, Fort Myers FL 33907
  • North Fort Myers Recreation Center – 2000 N Recreation Park way, North Fort Myers FL 33903
  • Northwest Regional Library – 519 Chiquita blvd N, Cape Coral FL 33993
  • Veterans Park Recreation Center – 55 Homestead rd S, Lehigh Acres FL 33936

For more information: Lee County Supervisor of Elections

