Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing and other charges
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened last February in Ashland. Paul D. Gower III, who’s in his early 20s, was sentenced on attempted murder and robbery charges, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.
WSAZ
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
WSAZ
Coroner asking for identification help after human remains are found
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Coroner is asking for help identifying the remains of a man who was found in Russell, Kentucky Thursday. The man was identified as 30 year-old Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. Coroner Neil Wright says after numerous attempts locally and...
WSAZ
Girl, 12, found dead and father hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound; mother speaks out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered and her father was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Thursday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Body of juvenile, 12, recovered in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The body of a juvenile was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff. The 12-year-old’s body was found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, Kentucky, the sheriff reports. The sheriff’s office says circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still...
WSAZ
Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
WSAZ
Man accused of pouring gasoline on man suffers burns himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man police say poured gasoline on another man ended up injuring himself in the attack. According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened Thursday evening in Spurlockville. Lincoln County dispatchers tell WSAZ.com both men were taken to the hospital. One was flown...
WSAZ
Two men suffer severe burns in altercation that involved gasoline
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men suffered severe burns covering more than half of their bodies in Lincoln County. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Upper Mud River Road in Spurlockville. Lincoln County EMS and 911 Director Allen Holder said there was some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
4th Avenue intersection briefly blocked following hit-and-run
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of 4th Avenue and 6th Street in Huntington was blocked by emergency crews Thursday afternoon following a hit-and-run, according to Huntington Police. Huntington Police, Cabell EMS and members of the Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene. Crews say a pedestrian was transported...
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
WSAZ
Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
WSAZ
New foster care boutique coming to Grayson
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fostering Possibilities’ mission is to provide new clothing and resources to foster children, children in kinship placements, and placements to foster self-esteem and belonging during a time of change in their lives, fostering possibilities for them one child at a time. This boutique will be located at 310 Carol Malone Blvd in Grayson by appointment and hopes to open its doors by mid-August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park
Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scam.
WSAZ
Flood victims denied FEMA assistance urged to appeal
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is not holding back his disappointment with the amount of Eastern Kentuckians being denied FEMA recovery assistance. “I talked to someone’s 82-year-old grandmother who was told everything was okay, only to get denied later that night through an email,” Beshear said Thursday. “It’s not right.”
WSAZ
Recreating lost family recipes
Alternative sports and activities for grade school kids. Alternative sports and activities for grade school kids.
WSAZ
God’s Pantry Food Bank loads 1M pounds of food, water to eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More help is on the way for eastern Kentucky. Big time donors are pouring in more than a million dollars’ worth of food and water to those impacted by the devastating floods. About a dozen major food corporations from across the country are giving away...
WSAZ
Four Lawrence County School systems to receive security enhancement funding
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Four schools is Lawrence County have been awarded state funding to enhance school safety. Chesapeake, Fairland, Rock Hill are all receiving $150,000 and and the Lawrence County Joint Vocational School is receiving $50,000 as part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s K-12 Safety Grant Program. “Each...
WSAZ
The Monster Squad 35th anniversary event
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the The Monster Squad’s release, The Alban Arts Center and Spotlight Communications will host a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with the film’s stars, Andre Gower (Sean) and Ryan Lambert (Rudy.) The event takes...
Comments / 0