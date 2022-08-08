ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen City, KY

WSAZ

Man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing and other charges

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened last February in Ashland. Paul D. Gower III, who’s in his early 20s, was sentenced on attempted murder and robbery charges, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Coroner asking for identification help after human remains are found

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Coroner is asking for help identifying the remains of a man who was found in Russell, Kentucky Thursday. The man was identified as 30 year-old Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. Coroner Neil Wright says after numerous attempts locally and...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Body of juvenile, 12, recovered in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The body of a juvenile was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff. The 12-year-old’s body was found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, Kentucky, the sheriff reports. The sheriff’s office says circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
SOUTH POINT, OH
WSAZ

Man accused of pouring gasoline on man suffers burns himself

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man police say poured gasoline on another man ended up injuring himself in the attack. According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened Thursday evening in Spurlockville. Lincoln County dispatchers tell WSAZ.com both men were taken to the hospital. One was flown...
SPURLOCKVILLE, WV
WSAZ

4th Avenue intersection briefly blocked following hit-and-run

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of 4th Avenue and 6th Street in Huntington was blocked by emergency crews Thursday afternoon following a hit-and-run, according to Huntington Police. Huntington Police, Cabell EMS and members of the Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene. Crews say a pedestrian was transported...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Pileup blocks road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

New foster care boutique coming to Grayson

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fostering Possibilities’ mission is to provide new clothing and resources to foster children, children in kinship placements, and placements to foster self-esteem and belonging during a time of change in their lives, fostering possibilities for them one child at a time. This boutique will be located at 310 Carol Malone Blvd in Grayson by appointment and hopes to open its doors by mid-August.
GRAYSON, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Flood victims denied FEMA assistance urged to appeal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is not holding back his disappointment with the amount of Eastern Kentuckians being denied FEMA recovery assistance. “I talked to someone’s 82-year-old grandmother who was told everything was okay, only to get denied later that night through an email,” Beshear said Thursday. “It’s not right.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

The Monster Squad 35th anniversary event

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the The Monster Squad’s release, The Alban Arts Center and Spotlight Communications will host a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with the film’s stars, Andre Gower (Sean) and Ryan Lambert (Rudy.) The event takes...
HUNTINGTON, WV

