HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fostering Possibilities’ mission is to provide new clothing and resources to foster children, children in kinship placements, and placements to foster self-esteem and belonging during a time of change in their lives, fostering possibilities for them one child at a time. This boutique will be located at 310 Carol Malone Blvd in Grayson by appointment and hopes to open its doors by mid-August.

GRAYSON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO