ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil. 23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO