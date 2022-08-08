ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side

Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side. Details are minimal, officials have not released any information. Officials have confirmed they were investigating a shooting incident. It happened a little after 1 am. in the neighborhood of Green, Webster and N Independence. Unknown if this is one incident that...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Family, friends demand justice in killing of Kyesha Lee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three weeks to the day after a shooting on Rockford’s west side killed a 25-year-old woman, friends and loved ones honor her life and legacy Friday evening. More than a dozen family and friends with heavy hearts didn’t let police stop them from remembering a...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Harvey, IL
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
WIFR

Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil. 23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side

Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime
WIFR

Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Jennifer Muraski takes over as Winnebago County coroner

ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board members on Thursday approved the appointment of Jennifer Muraski to serve as coroner. Muraski replaces Bill Hintz, who resigned last month after pleading guilty to one count of theft of governmental property and one count of official misconduct. Muraski, who has 27 years experience...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Victim’s thumb bitten off during fight at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument between two people who had been drinking together escalated to the point one of them bit the thumb off the other person, according to the Madison Police Department. In its initial report, MPD indicated the two of them were together at Warner Park when...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force Investigating Another Death Of An Inmate at the Winnebago County Jail

Investigating Another Death Of An Inmate in the Winnebago County Jail. Several inmates have passed away at the Winnebago County Jail in recent years. The most recent happened last night around 9 pm. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Winnebago County Jail. Officials have confirmed they located 44 year old...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Texas man gets 2 years for selling steroids through the mail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Texas man was sentenced Thursday before A U.S. District Judge for sending anabolic steroids to customers through the mail. David E. Hutchinson, 47, received two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of distributing anabolic steroids during a May 10 hearing. Sentencing was handed down Thursday, August 12.
ALGONQUIN, IL
WIFR

44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate death investigation is underway by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9 p.m., Tuesday Christian K. Littrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff attempted lifesaving efforts and Littrell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy