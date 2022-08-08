Read full article on original website
14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
nbc15.com
14-year-old arrested after allegedly committing two burglaries in the same day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male after he was allegedly linked to two burglaries committed early Saturday morning. According to officials, just before 3 a.m. officers were sent to a burglary alarm at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar located on 2601 Morse St.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side
Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side. Details are minimal, officials have not released any information. Officials have confirmed they were investigating a shooting incident. It happened a little after 1 am. in the neighborhood of Green, Webster and N Independence. Unknown if this is one incident that...
WIFR
Family, friends demand justice in killing of Kyesha Lee
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three weeks to the day after a shooting on Rockford’s west side killed a 25-year-old woman, friends and loved ones honor her life and legacy Friday evening. More than a dozen family and friends with heavy hearts didn’t let police stop them from remembering a...
2 arrested following drug investigation involving east Madison business, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison residents were arrested Tuesday morning following what the city’s police department called a weeks-long drug investigation involving a business. Thao Van Le, 50, faces six felony charges, including four counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute...
WIFR
Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil. 23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side
Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
$5K cash bond set for man accused of beating woman at Madison Walmart, leading police on multi-county chase
PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County judge set bond at $5,000 cash Wednesday for a Middleton man accused of fleeing law enforcement in three counties in a vehicle he allegedly stole from a woman at a Madison Walmart last week. Keewan Singleton, 34, faces charges of felony eluding and...
WIFR
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Police Working A Scene, Reports Of A Possible Shooting Victim At Another Local Business…
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Numerous emergency personnel were working a scene last night. at Broadway Food and Liquor. In the past, police have labeled extremely violent crimes as “in progress” in their logs. Sources told us they heard shots fired, and someone...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County
Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County. This one happened around 7:15 pm in the 300 block of W McNair rd. Reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
rockrivercurrent.com
Jennifer Muraski takes over as Winnebago County coroner
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board members on Thursday approved the appointment of Jennifer Muraski to serve as coroner. Muraski replaces Bill Hintz, who resigned last month after pleading guilty to one count of theft of governmental property and one count of official misconduct. Muraski, who has 27 years experience...
nbc15.com
City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
nbc15.com
MPD: Victim’s thumb bitten off during fight at Madison park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument between two people who had been drinking together escalated to the point one of them bit the thumb off the other person, according to the Madison Police Department. In its initial report, MPD indicated the two of them were together at Warner Park when...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 20: two inmates sentenced in Winnebago County to be released
There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Winnebago County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 20. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force Investigating Another Death Of An Inmate at the Winnebago County Jail
Investigating Another Death Of An Inmate in the Winnebago County Jail. Several inmates have passed away at the Winnebago County Jail in recent years. The most recent happened last night around 9 pm. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Winnebago County Jail. Officials have confirmed they located 44 year old...
WIFR
Texas man gets 2 years for selling steroids through the mail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Texas man was sentenced Thursday before A U.S. District Judge for sending anabolic steroids to customers through the mail. David E. Hutchinson, 47, received two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of distributing anabolic steroids during a May 10 hearing. Sentencing was handed down Thursday, August 12.
WIFR
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate death investigation is underway by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9 p.m., Tuesday Christian K. Littrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff attempted lifesaving efforts and Littrell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on...
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
