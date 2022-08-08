Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL・
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
AthlonSports.com
Nick Saban Announces Alabama Wide Receiver Will Miss 6 To 8 Weeks
The Alabama offense will not be at full strength until midway through the 2022 season. Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that one of his rising star receivers has suffered an injury. Per Saban, JoJo Earle - a former heralded recruit - will miss the next six to eight weeks. Earle...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Name Starting Quarterback For First Preseason Game
There's three guys competing to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. One player in particular appears to have an edge: the veteran Mitchell Trubisky. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers announced this Thursday morning that Trubisky has beat out Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. He'll get the start when Pittsburgh begins the preseason this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Star Practicing At Different Position Ahead Of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys have an impressive holster of offensive weapons. However, the running back room, including the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, is a bit crowded. Pollard, as a result, is practicing at a new position. According to a report, Pollard is spending a good amount of time...
Cowboys lose 2 players to injury in practice vs Broncos
Thursday’s much-anticipated joint practice between the Cowboys and Broncos featured plenty of chippiness, a few minor skirmishes, and two Cowboys players who appear to have suffered injury scares. Tight end Ian Bunting took a hard shot while blocking on a punt return. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Preseason Week 1 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule opens on Saturday night
AthlonSports.com
Jets Are Reportedly Signing 5-Time Pro Bowler
Earlier this week, the New York Jets learned that Mekhi Becton will miss a second-straight season with a serious knee injury. Luckily, help is now on the way. The Jets are reportedly signing five-time Pro Bowler and veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. He'll immediately replace Becton at right tackle and be protecting Zach Wilson's throwing side this upcoming season.
NFL・
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule kicks off on Saturday with a
numberfire.com
Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins' inactives vs. Buccaneers in preseason opener
The Miami Dolphins are ready to begin their first campaign under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed 17 players as “Not Expected to Play,” including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa....
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
NFL Preseason Odds: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
A battle for the Sunshine State will be on full display this weekend as the Miami Dolphins will tussle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Dolphins-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be revealed. With the hope of the continued progressions...
Seahawks Highlights: Drew Lock finds Dareke Young for a touchdown
Drew Lock’s first drive in a Seahawks uniform was a success. Lock went 3/5 for 55 yards, one score and a 137.5 passer rating. He finished the drive with a quick read in the red zone for a touchdown. Watch Lock find rookie receiver Dareke Young for six. The...
AthlonSports.com
Saints Signed A Second-Year NFL Quarterback This Week
The New Orleans Saints added some much-needed quarterback depth this week. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback and Stanford product K.J. Costello on Wednesday. Costello signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after going undrafted. In college, he played three seasons at Stanford before transferring to...
AthlonSports.com
Lions Make Official Decision On First-Round Pick Jameson Williams For Week 1
One day, Jameson Williams will take the field for the Detroit Lions. It won't happen in Week 1, though. The Detroit Lions have made the decision to withhold Williams from the season opener, according to a report. Williams tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this...
