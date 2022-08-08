ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Nick Saban Announces Alabama Wide Receiver Will Miss 6 To 8 Weeks

The Alabama offense will not be at full strength until midway through the 2022 season. Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that one of his rising star receivers has suffered an injury. Per Saban, JoJo Earle - a former heralded recruit - will miss the next six to eight weeks. Earle...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Name Starting Quarterback For First Preseason Game

There's three guys competing to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. One player in particular appears to have an edge: the veteran Mitchell Trubisky. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers announced this Thursday morning that Trubisky has beat out Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. He'll get the start when Pittsburgh begins the preseason this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Star Practicing At Different Position Ahead Of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys have an impressive holster of offensive weapons. However, the running back room, including the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, is a bit crowded. Pollard, as a result, is practicing at a new position. According to a report, Pollard is spending a good amount of time...
ARLINGTON, TX
AthlonSports.com

Jets Are Reportedly Signing 5-Time Pro Bowler

Earlier this week, the New York Jets learned that Mekhi Becton will miss a second-straight season with a serious knee injury. Luckily, help is now on the way. The Jets are reportedly signing five-time Pro Bowler and veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. He'll immediately replace Becton at right tackle and be protecting Zach Wilson's throwing side this upcoming season.
NFL
numberfire.com

Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
AthlonSports.com

Saints Signed A Second-Year NFL Quarterback This Week

The New Orleans Saints added some much-needed quarterback depth this week. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback and Stanford product K.J. Costello on Wednesday. Costello signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after going undrafted. In college, he played three seasons at Stanford before transferring to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

