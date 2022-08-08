(Center Twp., PA.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier reported Friday afternoon that at 12;08 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, Center Township Police served a search warrant at 252 Geneva Drive and an adult male was taken into custody at that residence. He was being transported in a police vehicle to the Center Township Police Department and it is believed at that time the individual discharged a firearm while being transported and in custody. According to Lozier he now deceased. Because the male died while in police custody, and in order to insure an objective, outside investigation, Center Township Police referred the matter to the PA State Police.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO