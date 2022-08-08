Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS!! Brodhead Road in Center Township at Pleasant Drive Closed After Man Found Shot
(Center Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) Beaver County 911 Center is reporting that the Center Township Police Department and firefighters were called at 1243 PM Friday afternoon to the scene of a male suffering from a gun shot wound near the Center exit. As of 2:00 PM Brodhead Road was closed from at Pleasant Drive. No other information is available at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.
BREAKING NEWS!! Child Struck by a Vehicle in Ambridge
(Ambridge, Pa.) A child was struck by a car at 6th and Merchant Streets in Ambridge early Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:00PM and no other information is available according to Beaver County 9-1-1. Social media posts stated that the child was injured...
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
VIDEO: San Rocco Festa Enters Its 97th Year This Weekend At Beaver Valley Auto Field
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The 97th San Rocco Festa will be held on August 12 through August 14 at the Beaver Valley Auto Field in Monaca, hosted by the San Rocco Cultural Committee. The Festa will be open to the public from 5:30 until 11:00 PM each evening, with admission only $3.00 for adults and free for children under 13 along with free parking. The event is sponsored by the Beaver Valley Auto Mall.
Burgettstown Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Robinson Twp.
(Robinson Twp., Washington County, Pa.) A 51-year-old Burgettstown man was killed in a motorcycle accident just before midnight on Wednesday along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange in Robinson Township, Washington County. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he lost control...
Rob Matzie on Teleforum Friday with Eddy Crow
Friday’s Teleforum program with Eddy Crow welcomes 16th district state representative Rob Matzie-Rob’s thoughts on the Brighton Health story, as well as a political discussion from the representative’s view, and whatever else comes up-Teleforum is on every weekday on Beaver County Radio/am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas. (also available livestream at BEAVERCOUNTYRADIO.COM, as well as the free BeaverCountyRadio app)
Aliquippa School Board Hires Two New Teachers
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa School Board approved the hiring of 2 teachers at Wednesday night’s deliberation meeting. Yolanda A. Meade was hired as a high school history teacher and her salary will be $55,962.00 . Brianna Colbert of Pittsburgh, PA was hired as the high school physical education teacher. Her salary will be $44,566.00 for Master’s Degree 1, step 3 @ $44,566.00.
Man Shot and Killed in Sheetz Parking Lot in Wilkins Township
(Wilkins Twp., Allegheny County, Pa.) Police were called to the parking lot of the Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township around 10:45 PM for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where...
State Police Identity Man Who Shot and Killed Himself in Center Twp. Police Cruiser
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa) Pa State Police have identified the man who shot and killed himself inside of a Center Twp. Police Cruiser early Friday afternoon. Troopers said via release that 43-year-old Arpad Sooky of Center Twp. shot and killed himself inside a Center Twp. Police cruiser along Brodhead Road near Pleasant Ave. while being transported to the Center Twp. Police Department after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Geneva Drive.
Pittsburgh Man Faces Drug Charges after Traffic Stop in Aliquippa
(Aliquippa, Pa.) PA State Police in Beaver are reporting that a Pittsburgh man was stopped for a traffic violation on Monday, August 8 at 11:40 AM at Raccoon and Mill Streets in Aliquippa. As state police investigated it was found that 33-year-old Kyle Germany, of Pittsburgh, PA, was in possession of bulk marijuana and known drug sale paraphernalia. According to the report he was taken into custody and charges are pending.
Man Being Transported in Center Twp. Police Vehicle Shoots an Kills Himself
(Center Twp., PA.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier reported Friday afternoon that at 12;08 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, Center Township Police served a search warrant at 252 Geneva Drive and an adult male was taken into custody at that residence. He was being transported in a police vehicle to the Center Township Police Department and it is believed at that time the individual discharged a firearm while being transported and in custody. According to Lozier he now deceased. Because the male died while in police custody, and in order to insure an objective, outside investigation, Center Township Police referred the matter to the PA State Police.
Central Valley School District Prepares For Students Return
(Center Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) The Central Valley School Board held a work session on Wednesday night and approved the Rhodes Transit bus driver/aide list pending receipt, review, and acceptance of clearances for the 2022-23 school year. The board also approved the resignation of two cafeteria workers, a middle...
McGuire Memorial Foundation To Hold 7th Annual Car Cruise On August 14 At Irvine Park
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “We just keep growing and keep expanding, and it’s turned into a really, really nice event to benefit our individuals.”. The McGuire Memorial Foundation will be holding their 7th Annual Car Cruise on Sunday, August 14 at Irvine Park in Beaver from Noon until 4 PM. Allison Dixon, who is the Director of Development & Operations for the McGuire Memorial Foundation, joined Matt Drzik on the August 11 edition of A.M. Beaver County to preview all of the elements of this year’s Car Cruise.
VIDEO: Bags & Blessings To Hold Annual Auction & 5K September 9-10
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) A great event with a great cause returns once again to Beaver County. Now in its 4th year, Bags & Blessings will be holding their annual 5K on September 10 headquartered at Thursdays in Bridgewater, with registration beginning at 8:00 AM. The event will preceded by a silent auction taking place from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM on September 9, with proceeds to help Bags & Blessings continue their bags for those who are or have undergone cancer treatments, as well as its continued progress in the Tree Memorial Program.
Hopewell School Board Announces Resignations, Promotions, and Hirings
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met for a work session on Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022, and approved the extending of Dr. Robert Kartychak, appointment as the district’s acting superintendent. His appointment was extended, effective. August 14, 2022. He was granted a leave of absence from his current position as the assistant high school principal.
Fetterman Plans ‘Raw’ Remarks in Return to PA Senate Race
(File Photo of John Fetterman) ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday. He’s been sidelined for more than 90 days after suffering a stroke that threatened the Democrat’s life and political strength in one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, will address voters Friday evening in Erie County. A campaign spokesman said Fetterman, who was hospitalized for several days after the May health scare, is expected to offer emotional remarks about his experience. Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz has railed against Fetterman’s prolonged public absence throughout the summer.
Ambridge School Board approves School Resource Officer Contract
(Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Area School met this week and approved the School Resource Officer agreement with the borough during Wednesday night’s work session meeting .The agreement is for 5 years and the SRO is for the middle and high schools. Cost for the service is $90,000 for each school year.
Report of Two Beaver County Credit Unions Being Robbed Confirmed by FBI
(Beaver County , Pa.) There have been confirmed reports that a pair of financial institutions in Beaver County were robbed over last weekend. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano spoke with the FBI in Pittsburgh Thursday and she is reporting that the FBI Public Affairs Officer Catherine Policicchio confirmed to Giordano that “THAT THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING TWO ROBBERIES” that occurred at two Beaver County Credit Unions and that is it. She said there is no additional information at this time as the FBI is continuing to investigate.
Commonwealth of Pa Flags to Fly Half-Staff In Honor of Fallen Washington County Deputy
(Harrisburg, Pa.) Gov Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags to fly at half staff to honor fallen Washington County Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Chad Beattie, who died while on duty Wednesday. Beattie responded to a call at the South Strabane Target and while on the a call a short chase...
