BFHD's Dr. Amy Person Accepts New Position
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Amy Person, MD, Health Officer for the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), has accepted a new position as Regional Medical Officer for the Washington Department of Health (WADOH). "She leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten, and we look forward to continuing our relationship as she...
United Healthcare is donating $1 million to nonprofits in Washington
RICHLAND, Wash. - United Healthcare is donating $1 million to nonprofits in underserved communities that are working with bettering students health. CEO of United Healthcare for Washington Genevieve D. Carucho-Simpson says this donation is to help these nonprofits continue to overcome social and economic factors when provide mental health assistance to students.
Benton County Sheriff's Office and Pasco PD back-to-school supply drives
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - It's back-to-school and local law enforcement are holding a school supply drive throughout the area. You can find the Benton County Sheriff's Office at several locations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in three separate locations: Walmart in Kennewick, Kibe Market in Benton City and NW Farm Supply in Prosser.
South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs
PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
Pasco Fire Department designs new logo for Station 82
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Fire Department has designed a new logo for Station 82, which is near the Tri-Cities Airport. Station 82 is home to an engine, a medic unit, a tactical tender and two ARFF trucks. The new logo features multiple homages to the rich history of...
Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
It's National 811 Day
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Cascade Natural Gas hopes this date on the calendar, 8-11, will serve as a reminder for residents to call 811 prior to any digging project. "On August, 11th, and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to contact 811 before digging to eliminate the risk of striking an underground utility line," said Mike Schoepp, Operation Services Director at Cascade Natural Gas.
Car collides with transformer, causes power outage
RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
National Vinyl Record Day: Celebrating in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - August 12 is National Vinyl Record Day, as the once-outdated method of music consumption continues to grow in popularity. There were over 19.4 million vinyl LP sales reported in 2022, according to data from Luminate. This is a slight increase from the year before, despite overall physical album sales dropping nearly 5%. In fact, the same Luminate study states vinyl sales have increased 361% since 2019.
Early Morning Train vs Truck Collision In Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley. The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive. According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a...
Leaping back into the Wild
OTHELLO, WA - Hundreds of Northern Leopard Frogs will leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County this month. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife collected hundreds of frog eggs earlier in spring. After months of growing at the Oregon zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, the frogs are almost ready for release!
KPD Investigating Rape
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a suspected rape in Fruitland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:48 p.m. an off-duty Kennewick Police Detective observed a known developmentally disabled adult female in Fruitland Park, 407 N. Fruitland St, with an unknown male. Before the Detective could make contact, the...
Craft Beer on the Columbia Festival on Aug. 20
Kennewick, Wash - A craft beer festival featuring beers from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho breweries is coming to Kennewick!. This festival will be at Columbia Park on Saturday August 20th from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can get tickets online starting at $40 at www.craftbeeronthecolumbia.tucketleap.com/craftbeeronthecolumbia. You can also get...
Tri-cities meth trafficker sentenced to 10 years after DEA finds Santa Muerte shrine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kennewick man Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, has been sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to two counts of methamphetamine distribution. DEA Tri-Cities and the METRO Drug Task Force labeled Gonzalez as a pound-level meth trafficker in...
Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
Federal jury indicts Toppenish woman on drug trafficking charges
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal grand jury has charged Susen Ann Gorst, 34-year-old woman from Toppenish, with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Gorst was being investigated for fentanyl dealing by...
