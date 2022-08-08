ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ryan Petritsch
4d ago

Don’t waste your time starting Mitch (never was) Trubisky. Start Pickett and let him get welcomed to the NFL and learn it in the process. I don’t think it will make a difference. But I wouldn’t waste my time on Trubisky and definitely not on Rudolph.

Antonio Jackson
5d ago

Don't care who starts as long as they give the best for the team.GO STEELERS.🏈

Crank_Diesel
5d ago

They need to throw the rookie in right away just like other teams but what do I know

thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Names His 'Biggest Regret'

For a while now football fans have known Antonio Brown's NFL career is over. It appears the former NFL star is just now coming to that realization. Brown released a statement on Twitter this Thursday afternoon to name the "biggest regret" he has. The regret is that he never got the opportunity to watch himself play football live.
NFL
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
The Spun

Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Name Starting Quarterback For First Preseason Game

There's three guys competing to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. One player in particular appears to have an edge: the veteran Mitchell Trubisky. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers announced this Thursday morning that Trubisky has beat out Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. He'll get the start when Pittsburgh begins the preseason this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Nate Sudfeld delivers deep TD strike to Ray-Ray McCloud

The 49ers got an interception in the red zone and then needed one play to find the end zone. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was brought in to be a returner, but he’s had a nice camp at receiver and used a filthy move that dropped the Packers cornerback. That left him wide open and quarterback Nate Sudfeld dropped it in the bucket for an easy touchdown that put the 49ers up two scores.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Seattle Seahawks
Larry Brown Sports

Texans cancel trade with Dolphins over failed physical

The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical. Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th-round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 6th-round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.
HOUSTON, TX
Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
AthlonSports.com

Saints Signed A Second-Year NFL Quarterback This Week

The New Orleans Saints added some much-needed quarterback depth this week. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback and Stanford product K.J. Costello on Wednesday. Costello signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after going undrafted. In college, he played three seasons at Stanford before transferring to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Browns could add former Super Bowl quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruling

The Cleveland Browns are still in a bit of limbo as they await a final decision regarding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. But if the Browns’ starter’s suspension is increased after the league’s appeal, Cleveland appears to have a contingency plan: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every Wisconsin Badger on an NFL training camp roster

With NFL training camp now here, Badger stars are gearing up for another season while rookies are looking to find their way onto final rosters. A number of Wisconsin Badgers were at top of the league last season, as Jonathan Taylor was arguably the NFL’s best running back and T.J. Watt took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Won't Play In Saturday's Preseason Opener: Fans React

The Cowboys will be light on quarterback depth when they begin their preseason on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan just moments ago that third-string Cowboys quarterback Will Grier won't play in tonight's preseason opener. He's working through a groin injury and is being held out.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

LSU Quarterback Reportedly Held Out Of First Scrimmage Due To Injury

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp today. Unfortunately, the offense wasn't exactly at full strength. LSU football is conducting a quarterback competition right now. The contenders are Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier. Brennan and Daniels may have a leg up on Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA

