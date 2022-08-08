Biden authorizes largest yet weapons package for Ukraine, bringing U.S. commitment to $9.8 billion

I will guess that the American taxpayer is about ready for a big hit. A billion here, a billion there, giving the money away like candy.
Take from the American people and give it all to other Country’s. Biden and his administration is nothing more than terrorist against America.
I have supported the spending on Ukraine. But I’m starting to think we need to be spending this money at our own border. We can no longer ask illegal migrants to remain outside the country while we vet them. So if China or Russia sends 1 million people to our border we have to let them and support them or be sued by the ACLU? Our leaders continue to invite anyone in to feed off the carcass of our country and victimize American citizens. Our future looks very grim indeed.
