ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About His Relationship With Matt LaFleur

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0n4n_0h9JUNQ600

The budding relationship between Rodgers and his coach is a big reason why the quarterback signed his contract extension with Green Bay.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It’s been a tumultuous last 18 months for the Packers and franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Prior to Rodgers signing a four-year extension that will pay him over $150 million over the next three years, the future of Rodgers with the Packers was very much in doubt.

Rodgers and his relationship with the front office was fractured following the team’s first round selection of quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft. However, the strong play of Rodgers under the tutelage of new coach Matt LaFleur renewed the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers, and he is now expected to be tied to Green Bay for the remainder of his career.

Rodgers opened up about his relationship with LaFleur and what his coach has brought to the franchise.

“That time we spent on Zoom, that was very meaningful to me,” Rodgers told MMQB ‘s Albert Breer.

“To feel more like a collaborator was really important, and I did some things off the field as well to help with our relationship. And the more time we spent together, the better that our connection was. It was never bad. It just went from coach-player to friend.

“When you get to know somebody off the field, you know how they tick and what makes them go. You see everything from a different perspective. I know Matt’s a grinder. Matt’s a very creative person. He’s very driven, very hard on himself. I also know off the field how much he cares. And it’s because of how much he cares that he spends so much time in here, grinding through the week of game planning, film watching and preparation,” Rodgers added.

With LaFleur as his head coach, Rodgers has enjoyed some of the best statistical seasons of his career, and it’s not lost on him how much credit his coach deserves for his scheme and putting Rodgers in position to be successful.

“A lot of times you can tell by my initial celebration after a touchdown pass what kind of play it was,” Rodgers said.

“If he dials up something special and I throw a gimme touchdown, I’m always gonna give him the credit first, because he does that a lot. You’ll see me pointing over to him sometimes, and the majority of the time it’s because he just called a great freaking play and all I had to do literally was throw the ball to a wide-open guy. I have so much appreciation for that aspect he’s brought to this offense and this team,” Rodgers added.

With Rodgers back in tow, the Packers will certainly be one of the favorites to come out of the NFC this season, and the relationship between LaFleur and Rodgers is a big reason why Green Bay will be in the mix once again in 2022.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#American Football#Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record

While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Practice Video

Pete Carroll is 70 years old, but the Seattle Seahawks head coach sure doesn't look it. This week, a video of the Seahawks head coach sprinting down the field went viral on social media. Carroll looks ready for the season. "The fastest 50 ever ran in a pair of Air...
SEATTLE, WA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

89K+
Followers
37K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy