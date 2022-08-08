ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak campaign video criticised as ‘pointless posturing’ and mocked online

By Ben Hatton
 5 days ago

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “pointless posturing” in a campaign video focused on shredding EU regulations which has been likened to a parody.

The Tory leadership candidate vowed to use his first 100 days if elected prime minister to “review or repeal post- Brexit EU laws”.

Mr Sunak tweeted: “A new Brexit delivery unit. Reviewing every EU law on our statute book. Starting in my first 100 days. Let’s keep Brexit safe”.

The video opens with a close-up of a folded piece of paper stuck to a door, which reads “Brexit Delivery Department”. A man enters, brining in a shredder and stacks and boxes of paper, with the top sheets reading “EU Legislation”, “EU Red Tape”, and “EU Bureaucracy”.

“Hmm,” the man says, with his hands on his hips, surveying the scene.

A message reads: “In his first 100 days as prime minister, Rishi Sunak will review or repeal post-Brexit EU laws…

“All 2,400 of them.”

Paper reading “EU Legislation” is then put through the shredder, leaving a pile of shredded paper, with the campaign slogan saying: “Keep Brexit Safe.”

Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, which is also used as the anthem of the European Union, is played as the documents are shredded.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said: “This is more pointless posturing over Europe, when people are crying out for help with soaring energy bills.

“Hard-working families want the Government to deliver a plan to get this country through the cost of living emergency and NHS crisis, not spending taxpayer money combing through retained EU legislation.”

Some Twitter users criticised it for being “embarrassing”, “abysmally executed”, “cringe”, and “the worst campaign video ever created”.

Author and TV presenter Richard Osman said on Twitter: “And this video, with every respect in the world, is why it would be useful to have an arts graduate on your team.”

BBC presenter Gary Lineker also mocked the video, tweeting: “Love these political parody accounts.”

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney said: “This guy has ‘failed BBC Apprentice candidate on Team Agility’ energy.”

The Sunak campaign said the video was meant to portray a key pledge to members in a fun way.

A campaign source said the Lib Dem opposition was “understandable” given the party’s Brexit stance. They added:  “We’re glad so many more people now know Rishi’s commitment to create a Brexit Delivery Department following the release of this video.”

The Independent

Brexit: Bringing down Boris Johnson was ‘triumph’ for Remainers, says Rees-Mogg

Boris Johnson’s political demise can be traced back to his key role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.The Brexit opportunities minister, a Johnson loyalist who has backed Liz Truss for the Tory leadership, suggested Remainers seeking revenge had helped to bring him down.“I think part of the reason has to be Brexit,” he told GB News on Mr Johnson’s downfall. “There’s a lot of people who resent the fact we left the European Union. And therefore to bring down the standard-bearer of Brexit was a triumph for them.”He added: “And you had people like Lord Heseltine...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour demands energy price cap freeze amid rising cost of living

Sir Keir Starmer will demand that the energy price cap is kept at the current level of £1,971, saving consumers thousands of pounds in future spiralling costs.The Labour leader is expected to unveil the plan on Monday in a bid to prevent the regulator Ofgem from hiking the price to the anticipated £3,600 in October, The Guardian reported. It comes amid reports that the Treasury has drawn up a multi-million pound package to help households with their rising energy bills. Under plans previewed in The Sunday Times, the chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is considering cutting the energy price cap by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sunak vows to make Britain ‘energy secure’ as he battles to become PM

Rishi Sunak has set out plans to make Britain “energy secure” – including boosting North Sea gas production – as he seeks to make up ground in the Tory leadership race.The former chancellor said he would legislate to make the UK “energy independent” by 2045 at the latest as he vowed to ensure there is no repeat of the looming winter crisis.He confirmed that if he becomes prime minister on September 5, he would put in place immediate support for households – particularly the most vulnerable – faced with soaring energy bills.At the same time he pledged urgent action to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak accused of breaking climate vow with new plan to drill more oil and gas

Rishi Sunak has been accused of undermining the government’s climate policy as he vowed to boost the production of oil and gas in the North Sea through a new deregulation drive.The Tory leadership contender has set out plans to extract more domestic fossil fuels, claiming that he will order a new licensing round for oil and gas drilling permits “immediately” – with a further round from 2024 – if he becomes PM.But climate campaigners told The Independent that his proposals are “utterly bewildering”. They argued that the proposals do nothing to help cut soaring energy bills, and put Mr Sunak’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Layla Moran
Person
Richard Osman
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Paul Sweeney
The Independent

North Korea offers Russia ‘100,000 volunteers’ to fight Ukraine, says state TV

North Korea is ready to send 100,000 soldiers to its ally Russia as military assistance for boosting its invasion of Ukraine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko said on state TV.“There are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict and North Korean builders are ready to work alongside ours [to repair war damage],” the Russian defence expert said in a live panel discussion on Russian Channel One, reported the New York Post.Calling the North Korean troops “resilient, undemanding and motivated”, the Russian journalist said that the Kremlin “shouldn’t be shy in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Will Liz Truss be the ‘war on woke’ prime minister?

It appears Liz Truss was getting a little bored of talking about terrifying energy bills and the nation’s economic woes. The Tory leadership favourite has had little new to say about tax cuts and government “handouts” for several weeks now.The foreign secretary has some very different set of questions to answer in the days ahead, having managed to take the contest into culture war territory with an astonishing attack on “creeping antisemitism” in the civil service.Truss sparked outrage with the single strangest press release of her campaign to defeat Rishi Sunak and succeed Boris Johnson. Her team said she would...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. Vice President Harris to attend Abe's state funeral - Nikkei

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral on Sept. 27, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday. Harris is also expected to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on her first visit to Japan in her current capacity, the report added.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Law#Eu#Tory#The European Union
The Independent

Boris Johnson used ‘rude words’ when I told him to quit, says Douglas Ross

Boris Johnson swore at Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross when he called for the prime minister’s resignation, the senior Tory figure has revealed.Mr Ross was among the first Tories to tell Johnson to go earlier this year over the Partygate scandal, before going back on his call briefly when Russia invaded Ukraine.“Because I was one of the first senior figures to tell the prime minister to resign, he was not particularly pleased with that,” Mr Ross said, speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with broadcaster Iain Dale.“He was angry, one of his MPs was saying they no longer had confidence in him, I think...
POLITICS
The Independent

Wildfires increase by 500% in parts of UK as government urged to hold emergency meeting on water supply

Soaring temperatures have caused wildfires to increase by nearly 500 per cent, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service has warned, as drought conditions put pressure on the water supply in parts of the UK. Jason Moncrieff, the area manager for Dorset and Wiltshire, said the service is “massively stretched” by the increase in wildfire incidents in the region. “It is a massive difference. The first 10 days of August this year versus last year, there were 492 per cent more of these types of fires. So that’s field fires, grass fires, heathland fires – all those sorts of fires in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Labour attacks ‘jobs for mates’ as bill for Tory special advisers rises to record £12.7m

The Conservative government is spending record sums on special advisers – having hired more than any other administration in British history, according to Labour.Sir Keir Starmer’s party attacked the “jobs-for-mates government”, citing figures showing that taxpayers’ annual bill for ministers’ special advisers has risen to £12.7m.There are currently 124 special advisers, more commonly known as “spads”, working across Boris Johnson’s government – up from 113 the year before.The bill for the spads, who work with ministers on policy and press, also jumped up in the last year from £11.9m to £12.7m, according to government figures.Labour analysis showed this government has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss accuses SNP of ‘political games’ over independence poll

Liz Truss has pledged her commitment to uphold the United Kingdom as she hit out at politicians in the devolved administrations for playing “political games” rather than delivering for voters.The Foreign Secretary said that if she succeeds in becoming prime minister, she would also take on the role of minister for the Union – a position created and held by Boris Johnson.Her intervention came after she sparked controversy by denouncing Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as an “attention seeker” suggesting she would ignore her demands for a fresh referendum on independence.Her comments were seized on by the SNP leader who...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘Anti-woke’ Truss accused of ‘feeding bigots’ with Tory leadership culture war

Liz Truss has been accused of seeking to appeal to a “bigoted” section of the Conservative Party’s base by positioning herself as “anti-woke”.Equality campaigners denounced the leadership frontrunner’s “culture war games” and said they feared she would continue her “divisive rhetoric” if elected to No 10.It comes as the foreign secretary provoked anger with an “inflammatory” attack on “woke” Civil Service culture that she claimed “strays into antisemitism”.Her remarks, which were condemned by a union as “dog-whistle politics,” were the latest skirmish in a culture war which has permeated Ms Truss’s battle with Rishi Sunak to become PM.Dr Shola...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour MPs defy Keir Starmer by joining striking train drivers on picket line

Several Labour MPs have defied the stance taken by party leader Sir Keir Starmer by appearing at picket lines in a show of support for train drivers striking over pay.Rail passengers were hit by widespread disruption on Saturday as thousands of members of the Aslef rail union – drivers from nine operating companies – staged a 24-hour strike.Senior Labour MPs have been warned not to visit staff at picket lines outside train stations, but left-wingers Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner joined drivers at Willesden station in west London.And frontbencher Kate Osborne, a parliamentary private secretary in the shadow Northern Ireland...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Sunak: Rushdie attack a ‘wake-up call’ to the West over Iran threat

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said the stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie should be a “wake-up call” for the West about the threat which Iran still poses.In the aftermath of the attack on the 75-year-old author, the former chancellor warned attempts to revive the international Iran nuclear deal may have reached a “dead end”.He also suggested that there could be a case for imposing sanctions on Iran’s hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).On Saturday, Hadi Matar, from Fairview, New Jersey, entered pleas of not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at court in Mayville, New York State.The...
WORLD
The Independent

Period products law to come into force in Scotland

Scotland will become the first country in the world to protect the right to free period products in law when new legislation comes into force on Monday.The Period Products Act means councils and education providers will be legally required to make free sanitary products available to those who need them.Since 2017, around £27 million has been spent to provide access in public settings.The legislation was proposed by Labour MSP Monica Lennon and it was unanimously backed in the Scottish Parliament in 2020.Ms Lennon said: “I’m proud to have pioneered the Period Products Act which is already influencing positive change in...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK power sector to ‘wargame’ energy rationing amid threat of days-long blackouts

Gas power stations could be shut off to ration energy supplies as part of emergency plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter, insiders have warned.Sources at two power stations, along with government officials, said they were preparing to “wargame” emergency plans next month, and that they had been asked to review measures to keep Britain’s lights on in the worst-case scenario of dangerously low supplies.They suggested that drills could take place in September and October, and warned that they could be asked to switch gas stations off in order to ease high network demand.These efforts go well beyond standard...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Putin now unlikely to succeed in occupying Ukraine – Wallace

The Defence Secretary has said Vladimir Putin is now unlikely to succeed in occupying Ukraine.Ben Wallace said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had “faltered” and was “starting to fail”, as he pledged more financial and military support to the eastern European nation’s defence.Denmark joined the UK in offering more aid to Ukraine at a conference in Copenhagen on Thursday, co-hosted by Mr Wallace.The Defence Secretary said it was important to understand that fighting and loss of life was still taking place, but added Russia was “starting to fail in many areas”.He added: “They have failed so far and are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Patel expresses ‘tremendous pride’ in Afghanistan evacuation effort

Home Secretary Priti Patel has expressed her “tremendous pride” in the Government’s controversial evacuation operation following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.In a video to mark the first anniversary of Operation Pitting, Ms Patel described the UK effort as “seismic” and a demonstration of the country’s “bond of trust” with those Afghans who had helped UK forces.Her praise came despite a scathing report earlier this year by MPs, which described the chaotic efforts to get the UK nationals and the local personnel who worked with them out of the country as a “disaster”, and a “betrayal” of allies which...
WORLD
The Independent

Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas

German businesses and public institutions should heat their offices no higher than 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) this winter to help reduce the country's consumption of natural gas, Germany’s economy minister said Saturday.Germany, the European Union's biggest economy, is quickly trying to wean itself off using natural gas from Russia in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine. However Germany uses more Russian gas imports than many other EU nations. Russia has already cut off gas exports to several EU nations, and officials fear Moscow will use the gas exports as a political weapon to get sanctions against Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

