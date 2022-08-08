The 2022 Commonwealth Games in pictures
Australia finished top of the Commonwealth Games medal table, with host nation England not far behind.
As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at the Games in pictures.
Australia finished top of the Commonwealth Games medal table, with host nation England not far behind.
As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at the Games in pictures.
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.https://www.independent.co.uk/
Comments / 0