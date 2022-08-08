Read full article on original website
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
‘Street Outlaws’ Speaks Out After Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Car Crash
Following the devastating car crash that claimed the life of “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America” star Ryan Fellows, the cast and crew of the TV series speak out about the tragic incident. In a post on Twitter, the “Street Outlaw” crew shared, “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken...
The Talk producer dead at 50 after ‘brave battle’ against ‘unforgiving disease’ as show honors their beloved ‘mama bear’
HEATHER Gray, an executive producer of The Talk, has died aged 50. Her exact cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting CBS staff of her passing revealed she succumbed to "an unforgiving disease." A letter was posted to staff and crew of The Talk on Sunday and signed...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s $155K Iowa farmhouse after he suffers horrific stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz owns a modest $155,000 Iowa farmhouse, as the former host is currently in the hospital after suffering a stroke. The Sun can exclusively reveal Frank, 58, bought his Iowa farmhouse for $130,000 back on May 14, 2010. The 1,660 square-foot farmhouse sits on .79 acres...
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
Bobbie Faye Ferguson Dies: ‘Designing Women’ And ‘Dukes of Hazard’ Actress Was 78
Bobbie Faye Ferguson, an actress who had credits in television and film, died June 25 of natural causes, according to a news report. She was 78 and lived in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Born in Memphis, TN on Oct. 10, 1943, she grew up in Eudora, AR, and graduated from the...
William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77
William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
Ryan Fellows dead – Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star killed in car crash while filming race for Discovery show
STREET Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died in a car crash while filming a race for the Discovery show. According to TMZ, Fellows' car rolled and caught fire during the Sunday morning accident in Las Vegas while he was racing a fellow driver. He was 41 years old.
Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.
JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death
LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
