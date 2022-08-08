ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Chastain meets with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

American actor Jessica Chastain met with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Chastain paid a visit to Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in the city, before speaking with Zelensky at his office during a meeting.

The Ukrainian president posted pictures of the pair together on his social media, commenting that “such visits of famous people are extremely valuable” for awareness about the war.

Other Hollywood stars such as Sean Penn, Angelina Jolie, and Ben Stiller have previously made the trip to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February.

