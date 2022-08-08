Second Fatal Crash Involving Brightline Train In PBC In One Week's Time

Photo: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

For a second time in a week, a pedestrian has been fatally struck by a Brightline train in Palm Beach County.

Police say a 67-year old man was walking around the crossing gates near MLK Jr. Boulevard around 2 p.m. Sunday when the train struck him while traveling at 65 miles per hour. The death was ruled an accident.

Last Tuesday, a man was walking across the FEC tracks in Delray Beach at an area where there was a "No Trespassing" sign posted. He was also struck and killed by a Brightline train.