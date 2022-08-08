ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Second Fatal Crash Involving Brightline Train In PBC In One Week's Time

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
Photo: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

For a second time in a week, a pedestrian has been fatally struck by a Brightline train in Palm Beach County.

Police say a 67-year old man was walking around the crossing gates near MLK Jr. Boulevard around 2 p.m. Sunday when the train struck him while traveling at 65 miles per hour. The death was ruled an accident.

Last Tuesday, a man was walking across the FEC tracks in Delray Beach at an area where there was a "No Trespassing" sign posted. He was also struck and killed by a Brightline train.

Guest
5d ago

The man walked in front of a train .the news is reporting like the train struck the man which is bull . Stop bad reporting ! Don’t blame the train

Master BLASTER
5d ago

And I believe that People think its the Trains falte Not the Person who decided to Cross a running Train just when the Train is going 90 miles an hour.

helenwheels
5d ago

Perhaps the person was mentally ill, And it’s very sad they died. But it’s impossible to walk in front of a Brightline train by accident! Stop reporting these as crashes, as if it’s the trains fault!

