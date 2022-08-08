International Cat Day: Ten surprising facts you may not know about your feline friend

In celebration of International Cat Day, we’re bringing you a list of 10 surprising facts you may not have known about your feline friend.

For example, did you know that a group of cats can be referred to as a “clowder,” and they can rotate their ears back by 180 degrees?

Want to find out what percentage of its life an average cat spends snoozing? This video will enlighten you.

Established in 2002, the annual event is intended to raise awareness for cats, and learn about ways to help and protect them

