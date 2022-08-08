ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

International Cat Day: Ten surprising facts you may not know about your feline friend

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgxYS_0h9JSozB00

In celebration of International Cat Day, we’re bringing you a list of 10 surprising facts you may not have known about your feline friend.

For example, did you know that a group of cats can be referred to as a “clowder,” and they can rotate their ears back by 180 degrees?

Want to find out what percentage of its life an average cat spends snoozing? This video will enlighten you.

Established in 2002, the annual event is intended to raise awareness for cats, and learn about ways to help and protect them

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 2

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Surprising things you didn’t know your cat's tail was telling you

Some people think enigmatic cats are less expressive than dogs, but this is far from true. While dogs bark, wag their tails or lick your face to show affection, the cat language is much more sophisticated. Gracious tails are cats' best communication tool, and you have to watch them diligently to crack the code.
PETS
The Independent

These are the five dog breeds a TikTok vet says she would never own

A veterinarian has gone viral on TikTok after naming the five dog breeds she would never own due to the cost of their maintenance or temperaments.Dr Whitney Terrell, who is based in Alabama, sparked controversy on the video sharing app for choosing fan favourite breeds as ones she would not pick for herself.In a video that has been viewed more than 8.4m times, she named Chinese Crested, chihuahuas, any flat-faced breeds such as pugs or Shih Tzus, German Shepherds and Goldendoodle, as dogs she would never own.Explaining why she would not own a Chinese Crested or other hairless breed types,...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cat Day#Cat#Feline
pethelpful.com

Foal's Reaction to Thinking She Lost Her Mom Is Way Too Cute

Remember going to the grocery store with your mom and how she'd ask you to go get something? You do it, but then as you make your way back to the aisle, she vanished. Panic starts to set in. You look down every aisle, circling around the store. And still no mom. You're about to ask for help when out of nowhere, she comes to you. Ugh, it's the worst feeling ever. That's why this recent video of a foal pulled on our heartstrings. We've been in her hoofs before!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
IFLScience

Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Adopting New Kitten Is Totally Classic

It's honestly pretty comforting to know that animals aren't so different from us after all. Whether it's being picky about a specific food or gravitating to a favorite human, there's instance after instance that shows us we're actually very similar. And all of you who have younger siblings might be able to relate to this video from TikToker @kestleypierce.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Dog Owner Tapes Note On Neighbors Window After Finding Out He’s In Love With Cat

The amount of love we have for out pets can defy logic sometimes. People do some pretty outlandish stuff for the animals they call their fur babies. We spend thousands of dollars to keep them alive, or we build them their own beds INSIDE our bed. Our love for them can know no bounds sometimes. It really is crazy. This may be one of the more outrageous things I’ve ever seen someone do for their animal however. This dog was apparently in love with….wait for it….a cat! It started with note. A person left a note for her neighbor explaining that her dog was desperately in love with her neighbors cat, and it only gets more hilarious from there. Check out the funny exchange below!
PETS
dailyphew.com

“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars

Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
PETS
The Independent

The Independent

789K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy