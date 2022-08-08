ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATN Local Memphis

Former Memphis attorney named Tennessee Attorney General

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court announced Wednesday it selected Jonathan Skrmetti as the state’s next Attorney General and Reporter. The Supreme Court chose Skrmetti after interviewing six candidates during a public hearing earlier this week. Skrmetti served as the Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Attorney General’s Office from 2018 to late 2021, when he served as chief counsel for Gov. Bill Lee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Arkansas Election Day is here| Here's what you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Municipal Primary State Elections take place Tuesday, August 9. Residents can also check their voter registration status online. To check registration status, click here. Arkansas residents can find their designated voter polling locations here. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
WATN Local Memphis

14-year-old shot and killed in East Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark — The Helena-West Helena Police Department said Friday a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed. They are currently investigating the incident, and said no further details will be given at this time. Anyone with tips or information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Helena-West...
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy