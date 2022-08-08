If Korker can master his stalls issues, he will take some catching in the It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Conditions Stakes at Nottingham. Karl Burke's runner has been slow to go in each of his four outings so far this term, with the three-year-old having proved a tardy starter last year too, although that did not stop him winning three times. Korker has similarly managed to get his head in front once this term, coming from the back of the pack at York to claim a two-and-a-quarter-length verdict in a competitive heat in May.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO