SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Pyledriver 'jumping and kicking' as William Muir and Chris Grassick prepare for Paris
William Muir reports King George hero Pyledriver to be "jumping out of his skin" as he prepares for a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October. Despite being a previous winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Great Voltigeur at York and the Coronation Cup at Epsom, the four-year-old was a widely unconsidered 18-1 shot for last month's midsummer showpiece - but could hardly have been more impressive in the hands of PJ McDonald.
TMZ.com
Jockey Taiki Yanagida Dead At 28 After Horrific Horse Racing Accident
Awful news in horse racing ... jockey Taiki Yanagida -- known as "Tiger" -- has passed away days after he fell and was trampled during a race in New Zealand. The accident occurred last Wednesday during the last race at Cambridge Jockey Club ... when the Japanese jockey fell off his horse, Te Atatu Pash, about 250 meters from the post, where the race begins, according to the NZ Herald.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: International Group One targets on agenda for Amy Murphy's Manhattan Jungle
Amy Murphy has Group One targets in mind for Manhattan Jungle following her fine effort to finish second in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville earlier this month. The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle was a member of Murphy's enterprising raiding party that set up base in Chantilly at a satellite yard in the early part of the season and she made the most of her time on the continent, racking up three straight victories, including Listed honours in the Prix des Reves d'Or at Vichy.
SkySports
Thursday Tips
Tempus can continue his good recent run by bagging the Group Three Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury. While a disappointing field of only four go to post for Wiltshire track's feature race of the season, they are all classy operators. Tempus looks like being another shrewd buy for owners Hambleton Racing who have enjoyed great success with Glen Shiel and Outbox having sent them to Archie Watson.
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Climate can make a winning debut for John and Thady Gosden in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Previously trained in Ireland by Jessica Harrington, it is perhaps no surprise that she has been moved to England by her owners given her last three outings have all been in the UK. There appears to be more opportunities to gain valuable black type and given she heads into this Listed event with the highest rating, it looks the right call.
Commonwealth Games: England end badminton in Birmingham with three final defeats
England suffered triple disappointment on the final day of Commonwealth Games badminton action.Three pairs had made it through to their respective finals, but they ultimately fell short against quality opposition.England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten 21-16 21-15 in the mixed doubles gold medal match by Singapore pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.Ellis and Smith also won silver in the event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were next up in the men’s doubles final, but they too lost as Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed a 21-15 21-13 victory.Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah beat Chloe Birch and Smith 21-5 21-8 in a women’s doubles final that lasted just 33 minutes. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesUFC 2022 schedule: Every fight happening this yearHaaland, Salah and Gross lead Fantasy Premier League GW1 top scorers
SkySports
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
Aussie Rugby League Star Sadly Dies In Car Crash
The rugby league community is in mourning after a promising player was sadly killed in a devastating car accident. Tributes have come flooding in for Michael Purcell, known by many as 'The Kangaroo Catcher'. It's understood he earned that legendary nickname after chasing down the native animal during a race.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hat-trick seekers clash at Ffos Las while Charlie Appleby juvenile heads to Yarmouth
The action splits east and west on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday as Ffos Las and Yarmouth host high-quality runners. 7.15 Ffos Las - Three last-time out winners meet in Wales. The Cazoo Handicap (7.15pm) for three-year-olds has attracted a small but select field of four, three of which arrive fresh from a victory last time out.
SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai savours "life-changing" major win after dramatic play-off at Muirfield
Buhai took a commanding lead into the final day at Muirfield and remained in control of the tournament when she took a three-shot advantage to the par-four 15th, only to rack up a triple-bogey and move tied at the top of the leaderboard with In Gee Chun. The South African...
GOLF・
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
If Korker can master his stalls issues, he will take some catching in the It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Conditions Stakes at Nottingham. Karl Burke's runner has been slow to go in each of his four outings so far this term, with the three-year-old having proved a tardy starter last year too, although that did not stop him winning three times. Korker has similarly managed to get his head in front once this term, coming from the back of the pack at York to claim a two-and-a-quarter-length verdict in a competitive heat in May.
SkySports
Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight
Flirtacious Kiss (USA) 18-1 (8-12) 4w1/4,tired, last of 9, 30 1/4l behind Sweet Maeve (8-8) at Finger Lakes 5f mdn fst in Jul. Flowers Galore (USA) Freud filly out of Haunted Honeymoon. Roll'ova (USA) 10-1 (8-8) Brk slw,5w1/2,4w3/8, 8th of 9, 24 1/2l behind Draw Off (8-8) at Finger Lakes...
SkySports
Conor Coady: Everton sign Wolves captain on season-long loan
Everton have signed England international Conor Coady on a season-long loan from Wolves, who have captured Goncalo Guedes from Valencia on a five-year deal. The Toffees have beaten West Ham to Coady's signature, with the deal bringing the 29-year-old's seven-season stay at Molineux - four of which as captain - to an end.
SkySports
Kilkenny's Denise Gaule on match-winning free: 'Just please go over!'
She has inflicted her share of it too and broke Cork's hearts with her injury-time winning point. She brushed it off as no big thing, a bit of luck, just as was the case when her late goal from a penalty two years ago put Galway away. That's what Gaule...
SkySports
The Hundred: Zak Crawley and Jordan Thompson star as London Spirit beat Manchester Originals
The Hundred: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals - score summary. London Spirit 160-6 from 100 balls - Crawley (41 off 34 balls), Morgan (37 off 26 balls); Thompson (4-21 from 20 balls) Manchester Originals 108-10 from 98 balls - Salt (36 off 34 balls), Buttler (6 off 11 balls); Walter...
SkySports
Harry Dunlop: Group One-winning trainer cites inflationary increases and Brexit as factors in decision to quit
Harry Dunlop says recent inflationary increases as well as Brexit and the war in Ukraine have contributed to his decision to quit the training ranks at the end of the season. In a shock statement on Monday, the Group One-winning trainer revealed he would not be training at the conclusion of the Flat season, with rising costs and the economic climate as contributing factors.
SkySports
Prix Jean Romanet: Frankie Dettori booked to ride Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant for European debut
Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant on her European debut in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet later this month, live on Sky Sports Racing. The seven-year-old was partnered by top southern hemisphere rider James McDonald in nine of her 11 Group One victories for...
'Try and replicate what the England team are doing': Craig Overton reveals message to the Lions ahead of match at Canterbury against South Africa - with bowler praising Test rival Ollie Robinson for 'backing up' his selection
Craig Overton took the opportunity to impress the onlooking England coach Brendon McCullum with a four-wicket salvo against South Africa at Canterbury. The 28-year-old, who is yet to play under the New Zealander, returned figures of 21-6-48-4 for England Lions, edging his personal bowl-out with Ollie Robinson. Both men are in the squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s next week.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix bids for further glory on final day of Birmingham 2022
The Commonwealth Games draws to a close on Monday with medals still to be won including the prospect of further diving glory for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Diving dreamsAndrea Spendolini-Sirieix’s success has been one of the stories of the Games, with father Fred, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, promising to take his daughter to New York after her gold in the women’s 10m platform.The 17-year-old has also claimed silver in the synchronised event and will be looking...
