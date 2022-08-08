Interlay, a decentralized stablecoin network, has launched InterBTC (iBTC) – a wrapped bitcoin token. Wrapped tokens are synthetic (or tokenized) versions of crypto assets not native to the blockchains they exist on. iBTC was launched on Polkadot, a network that allows different blockchains to communicate with each other. One iBTC can be redeemed directly on the Bitcoin blockchain for one BTC (1:1 redemption ratio). The wrapped token allows bitcoin to be used for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Polkadot via a bridge (a system connecting one blockchain to another).

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO