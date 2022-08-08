ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

First Mover Americas: Ether Leads Crypto Markets Higher After Final Merge Test Goes Live

Price Point: Ether outperforms bitcoin as the Ethereum blockchain completes the third and final testnet ahead of the Merge. Bitcoin still hits a two-month high. Market Moves: A Georgetown University law professor sounds an alarm on how the proof-of-stake protocol will make it easier for ether to be considered a security under the Howey Test. What could happen post-Merge?
MARKETS
US Regulators Consider Asking Large Hedge Funds to Disclose Crypto Exposure

The two main U.S. market regulators took a step toward requiring large hedge funds to report their cryptocurrency holdings, part of a broader effort to prevent hidden risks from lurking within private investment firms and damaging the financial system. On Wednesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity...
MARKETS
Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says

Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
MARKETS
Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor

Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
MARKETS
Crypto Miner Core Scientific Cuts 10% of Staff, Keeps Hashrate Projection

Crypto miner Core Scientific (CORZ) cut 10% of its staff and dramatically reduced the value of its assets as the cryptocurrency rout continued to drag on the industry. The workforce reduction was announced Thursday as the company reported its second-quarter financial results, which included an $840 million charge to reduce the accounting value of its assets that took the Core's net loss for the period to $862 million.
STOCKS
Bitcoin Rallies to 2-Month High; What's Next?

Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying after Wednesday's U.S. economic data offered hope that rampant inflation might have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will slow liquidity tightening in the months ahead. According to some analysts, however, those hopes may be misplaced and those dreaming of a steady bull run may be disappointed.
STOCKS
Crypto Privacy Protocol Monero Is Getting a Major Upgrade

Monero, the popular privacy-focused cryptocurrency protocol, is preparing for a major network upgrade this weekend (targeted for Saturday, August 13). Monero, whose native token is monero (XMR), is an open-source project that launched in 2014 as “Bitmonero.” It claims XMR is a secure, private and untraceable cryptocurrency that keeps financial transactions confidential.
MARKETS
An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?

Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Crypto Exchange dYdX Blocked Accounts That Received Even Small Amounts From Tornado Cash

Cryptocurrency exchange dYdX said it blocked user accounts with even a token link to Tornado Cash, the crypto-mixing service sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Treasury Department's action led to a significant increase in accounts flagged by dYdX's compliance provider, which is used to highlight accounts potentially associated with ransomware, malware, child sex abuse material, known criminals and sanctions lists, the company said in a blog post.
MARKETS
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2% in Thursday morning trading and held those gains throughout the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains above $24,000. Ether’s (ETH) price climbed 4%. ETH’s push higher occurred on higher than average trading volume when compared to its 20-day moving average.
MARKETS
Philippines Central Bank to Halt Applications for New Digital Asset Firms for 3 Years

The Philippines' central bank said it will stop processing applications for new virtual asset services providers (VASP) licenses for three years starting Sept. 1. The Bangko Sentral will conduct a reassessment based on market developments, according to a memo dated on Wednesday. The central bank said it "aims to strike...
WORLD
Crypto Mining Hosting Firm Applied Blockchain Adds $15M Loan to Pay Off Debt, Fund Growth

Bitcoin mining hosting company Applied Blockchain (APLD) has secured a $15 million loan to pay off its existing debt and fund the buildout of data centers. The loan, which was granted by a North Dakota bank, is expected to have an interest rate of 1.5% for the first 13 months after including "state-based economic incentives" and 6.5% for the remainder of the term, according to a company press release on Friday.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Hedge Fund Point72’s Steve Cohen Plans Crypto Asset Manager: Report

Steve Cohen, the billionaire behind hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, is setting up a crypto-specific asset manager, Blockworks reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cohen started investing in crypto in 2018. The new entity is in the early planning stages. It will trade spot cryptocurrencies, a new tactic for...
MARKETS
Ethereum’s Third and Final Testnet Merge Goes Live on Goerli

The third and final test environment network (testnet) merge before the Ethereum blockchain makes its long-awaited move to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work has successfully been completed. Goerli was the last of three public testnets to run through a “dress rehearsal” of the Merge. After this, the mainnet Merge is expected to...
COMPUTERS
Polkadot Now Has a Decentralized Version of 'Wrapped' Bitcoin

Interlay, a decentralized stablecoin network, has launched InterBTC (iBTC) – a wrapped bitcoin token. Wrapped tokens are synthetic (or tokenized) versions of crypto assets not native to the blockchains they exist on. iBTC was launched on Polkadot, a network that allows different blockchains to communicate with each other. One iBTC can be redeemed directly on the Bitcoin blockchain for one BTC (1:1 redemption ratio). The wrapped token allows bitcoin to be used for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Polkadot via a bridge (a system connecting one blockchain to another).
MARKETS
CFTC Accuses Ohio Man of Running $12M Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme

The U.S. Commodities Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) has taken legal action against an Ohio resident it says ran a $12 million Ponzi scheme involving bitcoin, a complaint filed at a district court in the state on Thursday shows. A Ponzi scheme is a type of investment fraud whereby original...
OHIO STATE
Coinbase Outlook 'Negative,' Credit Ratings Agency S&P Global Says

In an already difficult week, Coinbase suffered another knock as the credit ratings agency S&P Global said in a note Thursday that the outlook for the crypto exchange giant was "negative." S&P Global ratcheted down Coinbase's long-term issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings to BB from BB+, citing...
MARKETS

