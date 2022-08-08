Read full article on original website
First Mover Americas: Ether Leads Crypto Markets Higher After Final Merge Test Goes Live
Price Point: Ether outperforms bitcoin as the Ethereum blockchain completes the third and final testnet ahead of the Merge. Bitcoin still hits a two-month high. Market Moves: A Georgetown University law professor sounds an alarm on how the proof-of-stake protocol will make it easier for ether to be considered a security under the Howey Test. What could happen post-Merge?
US Regulators Consider Asking Large Hedge Funds to Disclose Crypto Exposure
The two main U.S. market regulators took a step toward requiring large hedge funds to report their cryptocurrency holdings, part of a broader effort to prevent hidden risks from lurking within private investment firms and damaging the financial system. On Wednesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity...
Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says
Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor
Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
Crypto Miner Core Scientific Cuts 10% of Staff, Keeps Hashrate Projection
Crypto miner Core Scientific (CORZ) cut 10% of its staff and dramatically reduced the value of its assets as the cryptocurrency rout continued to drag on the industry. The workforce reduction was announced Thursday as the company reported its second-quarter financial results, which included an $840 million charge to reduce the accounting value of its assets that took the Core's net loss for the period to $862 million.
Bitcoin Rallies to 2-Month High; What's Next?
Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying after Wednesday's U.S. economic data offered hope that rampant inflation might have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will slow liquidity tightening in the months ahead. According to some analysts, however, those hopes may be misplaced and those dreaming of a steady bull run may be disappointed.
Crypto Privacy Protocol Monero Is Getting a Major Upgrade
Monero, the popular privacy-focused cryptocurrency protocol, is preparing for a major network upgrade this weekend (targeted for Saturday, August 13). Monero, whose native token is monero (XMR), is an open-source project that launched in 2014 as “Bitmonero.” It claims XMR is a secure, private and untraceable cryptocurrency that keeps financial transactions confidential.
An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?
Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
Crypto Exchange dYdX Blocked Accounts That Received Even Small Amounts From Tornado Cash
Cryptocurrency exchange dYdX said it blocked user accounts with even a token link to Tornado Cash, the crypto-mixing service sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Treasury Department's action led to a significant increase in accounts flagged by dYdX's compliance provider, which is used to highlight accounts potentially associated with ransomware, malware, child sex abuse material, known criminals and sanctions lists, the company said in a blog post.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2% in Thursday morning trading and held those gains throughout the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains above $24,000. Ether’s (ETH) price climbed 4%. ETH’s push higher occurred on higher than average trading volume when compared to its 20-day moving average.
Crypto Fund QCP Capital Says Options Trading Is Next Institutional Growth Driver
SEOUL, South Korea — Options trading is likely to be a key bet among institutional investors in cryptocurrencies than other niches such as decentralized finance (DeFi) or non-fungible token finance (NFTfi) in the coming years, according to prominent crypto fund QCP Capital. “DeFi has been big, GameFi has been...
Philippines Central Bank to Halt Applications for New Digital Asset Firms for 3 Years
The Philippines' central bank said it will stop processing applications for new virtual asset services providers (VASP) licenses for three years starting Sept. 1. The Bangko Sentral will conduct a reassessment based on market developments, according to a memo dated on Wednesday. The central bank said it "aims to strike...
Crypto Mining Hosting Firm Applied Blockchain Adds $15M Loan to Pay Off Debt, Fund Growth
Bitcoin mining hosting company Applied Blockchain (APLD) has secured a $15 million loan to pay off its existing debt and fund the buildout of data centers. The loan, which was granted by a North Dakota bank, is expected to have an interest rate of 1.5% for the first 13 months after including "state-based economic incentives" and 6.5% for the remainder of the term, according to a company press release on Friday.
Hedge Fund Point72’s Steve Cohen Plans Crypto Asset Manager: Report
Steve Cohen, the billionaire behind hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, is setting up a crypto-specific asset manager, Blockworks reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cohen started investing in crypto in 2018. The new entity is in the early planning stages. It will trade spot cryptocurrencies, a new tactic for...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Slips at End of Strong Week, Huobi Founder in Talks to Sell Majority Stake
Price Point: After a strong week for the crypto market, bitcoin and ether both slip. Crypto entrepreneurs Sam Bankman-Fried and Justin Sun are in talks to buy a majority stake of Huobi Global in what could be one of the biggest deals ever in crypto. Market Moves: The value of...
Ethereum’s Third and Final Testnet Merge Goes Live on Goerli
The third and final test environment network (testnet) merge before the Ethereum blockchain makes its long-awaited move to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work has successfully been completed. Goerli was the last of three public testnets to run through a “dress rehearsal” of the Merge. After this, the mainnet Merge is expected to...
Polkadot Now Has a Decentralized Version of 'Wrapped' Bitcoin
Interlay, a decentralized stablecoin network, has launched InterBTC (iBTC) – a wrapped bitcoin token. Wrapped tokens are synthetic (or tokenized) versions of crypto assets not native to the blockchains they exist on. iBTC was launched on Polkadot, a network that allows different blockchains to communicate with each other. One iBTC can be redeemed directly on the Bitcoin blockchain for one BTC (1:1 redemption ratio). The wrapped token allows bitcoin to be used for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Polkadot via a bridge (a system connecting one blockchain to another).
CFTC Accuses Ohio Man of Running $12M Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme
The U.S. Commodities Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) has taken legal action against an Ohio resident it says ran a $12 million Ponzi scheme involving bitcoin, a complaint filed at a district court in the state on Thursday shows. A Ponzi scheme is a type of investment fraud whereby original...
India Regulator Probes at Least 10 Crypto Exchanges on Money Laundering Allegations: Report
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating at least 10 crypto exchanges for allegedly assisting foreign firms launder money via crypto, according to an Economic Times report, citing people aware of the matter. The money laundering investigation gained attention recently after the ED raided the properties of a WazirX director. This...
Coinbase Outlook 'Negative,' Credit Ratings Agency S&P Global Says
In an already difficult week, Coinbase suffered another knock as the credit ratings agency S&P Global said in a note Thursday that the outlook for the crypto exchange giant was "negative." S&P Global ratcheted down Coinbase's long-term issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings to BB from BB+, citing...
